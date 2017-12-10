ARRL is thanking the Amateur Radio community for its generosity in support of the ARRL Ham Aid Fund, which is making it possible to provide relief and recovery communications in Puerto Rico. Overall, there have been more than 600 donations to the Ham Aid program in response to a call from ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, and nearly $125,000 has come in from clubs and individuals. Several Amateur Radio retailers and manufacturers also have stepped up to donate needed equipment. Roderick said he was amazed at the overwhelming response, including those who answered his call to join the “Force of 50” now deployed in Puerto Rico.

“The Amateur Radio community really came together in providing donations of equipment, funding, and personnel in response to the great need in Puerto Rico,” Roderick said. “The scale of these efforts and the response is making history. This has got to be one of Amateur Radio’s greatest moments. Our sincere thanks go to all involved.”

The list of those offering their generosity and support is long and growing. Contributors include International Amateur Radio Union Region 2 (IARU R2), which donated two Ham Aid kits in addition to a monetary donation; the Yasme Foundation, which made a monetary contribution to the Ham Aid Fund and donated critical equipment, and the Northern California DX Foundation (NCDXF). Donations also came from the Orlando Amateur Radio Club (OARC) and from Orlando HamCation®.

Amateur Radio dealers and retailers have made in-kind donations. Quicksilver Radio (QSR) has contributed antennas and accessories, Radiowavz has provided antennas, and Heil Sound Ltd. has donated headsets with cables. Other corporate and retail in-kind contributors include ABR Industries, AT&T, Icom America, Yaesu, Ham Radio Outlet (HRO), and DX Engineering.

Monetary donations also have arrived from the CW Operators Club (CWops); the SouthEastern DX and Contesting Organization (SEDCO), sponsor of W4DXCC; the Northern California Contest Club (NCCC); the Fort Myers Amateur Radio Club (FMARC); the Wahkiakum Amateur Radio Club; the North Shore Radio Club (NSARC), and the Steel City Amateur Radio Club (W3KWH).

Ham Aid was created in 2005 in response to the need for equipment and resources to support the Amateur Radio response to hurricanes in the US and the Caribbean, and Ham Aid kits are in use throughout Puerto Rico for the Hurricane Maria relief and recovery effort.

Ham Aid equipment will be needed for future disasters. “Your donation to Ham Aid will help us now, and contributions to Ham Aid are 100% tax deductible,” President Roderick said.

You can donate online (select “Ham Aid” from the Donation Form list), or by mail by printing a donation form and mailing it with your check payable to ARRL, noting “Ham Aid” on the memo line, to ARRL, 225 Main St., Newington, CT 06111 USA.