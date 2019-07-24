The 30-day deadline to submit ARRL Field Day entries via app upload and (timely postmarked) USPS mail is now past, and the ARRL Contest Branch reports 3,070 entries have been logged into the system. Last year saw 2,903 entries. ARRL Radiosport and Field Services Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, said the total does not include entries postmarked by July 23 and still in transit. A number of entries still show a status of “PENDING.” These include 280 incomplete entries that are missing the required list of call signs by band/mode (also known as a “Dupe Sheet”), or a Cabrillo file.

“This requirement is to ensure that claimed contact totals do not include duplicate contacts on the same band and mode,” Jahnke said. “These entries, if not complete, may end up as check logs in the final listings.”

An additional 191 entries are missing something other than Dupe Sheets. “These entries are complete,” Jahnke explained. “Their scores at present are not benefitting from certain bonuses, for which documentation is still outstanding,” he said. “Confirmation for entries submitted online using the web app include a link to update your entry. If ARRL generated the entry from paper, or if you are unable to update your entry, submit pending documentation via email, and the Contest Branch will update your entry, assuming that documentation/photos confirm the bonus points claimed.”

Updates are permitted until August 23. After that, all entries as of that moment will be considered final. Results will appear in the December 2019 issue of QST. Jahnke encouraged groups to separately submit photos with captions for possible inclusion in QST. Individuals should be identified by names and call signs, and any subject younger than 18 years old will require a signed publication release. Photos should have a minimum resolution of 250 kB.