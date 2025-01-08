The numbers are in and showing growth. 2025 ARRL Field Day showed an increase in both participants and entries, compared to 2024. According to ARRL Contest Program Manager Paul Bourque, N1SFE, 4,369 entries detailed 31,785 people taking part in in the event. That’s up from last year.

“There’s a growing interest in ham radio, especially after last year’s hurricane season and other high-profile situations in which radio has been essential,” noted Bourque. “ARRL Field Day serves as a great chance to get engaged with your local amateur radio community.”

The uptick in numbers may not be complete, as there’s still an opportunity for a few more entries to be added. “Occasionally, a club will need to update their entry. We work with them to make sure it is correct,” said Bourque.

Field Day participants should check that all the required supporting documentation related to their entries has been received by checking the Entries Received web page at field-day.arrl.org/fdentriesrcvd.php. If the status of your entry is listed as Pending Documents, one or more of the required documents still needs to be submitted to complete your entry. Entrants may use the link provided in the confirmation email they received to upload additional documents or to modify their entries. Currently, 223 entries are listed as being incomplete. Updates to existing entries will be accepted until August 29, 2025. If you’re having difficulty completing your Field Day entry or have any questions, contact fieldday@arrl.org.

On the public outreach front, final measurement numbers of the media coverage earned by amateur radio public information volunteers have been tallied. ARRL Public Relations and Outreach Manager Sierra Harrop, W5DX, reports that the total ad value equivalence (AVE) of 2025 ARRL Field Day is $37.9 million. “We had a tremendous response from clubs and ARRL public information volunteers this year on the heels of Ham Radio Open House into ARRL Field Day,” she said. “The ARRL Public Relations Committee prepared resources to help the volunteers succeed, but they really took it to the next level in communities across the country.”

AVE measures the amount of money that would have to be spent to buy ads in media and social media to replace the news coverage volunteers secured with press outreach. The $37.9M figure measures only mentions of ARRL Field Day from January 1 – July 31 of each year. In 2024, the figure was $20M, and $18M in 2023. Harrop hopes to see further strengthening of public information volunteers leading into 2026, which ARRL has designated as the Year of the Club. Hams seeking to serve as an ARRL public information volunteer may express interest to their ARRL Section Manager.

The overall growth is encouraging to ARRL. “I’m very pleased with the amount of active ARRL Field Day participants this year. It’s nice to see more and more people participating!” said Bourque.