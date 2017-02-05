ARRL Field Day is June 24-25. The Field Day site locator is now up and running, and, to date, around 400 sites already are in the database. To find a Field Day site near you, type in your town and state in the “Location or Call Sign” box at the upper left. Listings also are available by state or Canadian province. To add a site, visit the Add Field Day Station page.

The 2017 Field Day public service announcements (PSAs) for event publicity are now available in audio or video formats. There are two versions of each — “national” (generic) and local MP3 audio spots, and generic and local MP4 video spots. The local versions have room at the end for clubs to add a tag that includes contact information. Each spot is 29 seconds.

Please notify the ARRL Public Relations Department, if you are able to place these PSAs for radio, TV, or cable system airtime. See May QST, page 93, for the Field Day announcement.