Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Enforcement Bureau Regional Director Lark Hadley, KA4A, will participate in an ARRL-sponsored forum at Dayton Hamvention® on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The forum, "Good Operators and the ARRL Volunteer Monitor (VM) Program" will be led by Riley Hollingsworth, K4ZDH, who heads the VM Program - a joint initiative between ARRL and the FCC to enhance compliance on radio spectrum allocated to the Amateur Radio Service.



Hadley is responsible for the FCC Field Offices in Region Three, which responds to enforcement issues involving wireless and broadcast interference in the western states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming, and including Alaska, Hawaii, and the Pacific island territories.



Hollingsworth, who retired from FCC in 2008 as the Special Counsel for the Spectrum Enforcement Division, works with ARRL's core of volunteer VMs to recognize exemplary "good operator" behavior on the air, while also deterring poor operating practices. The VM Program will also refer well-documented instances of repeated violations to FCC, such as unlicensed use of amateur radio spectrum and deliberate interference, and follow-up on FCC requests to the program.



A complete list of ARRL-sponsored forums at Dayton Hamvention is published at www.arrl.org/expo.