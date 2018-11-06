The ARRL Foundation has announced the 2018 recipients of the scholarships it administers.

The Androscoggin Amateur Radio Club Scholarship

Theodore Parker, N1HW, of Ripley, ME

The ARRL Foundation General Fund Scholarship

Owen R. Cruise, N0WEN, of San Diego, CA

Angela S. Felver, W3STR, of Fairless Hills, PA

Skyler T. Fennell, KD0WHB, of Denver, CO

Anna J. Veal, W0ANT, of Littleton, CO

The ARRL Rocky Mountain Division Scholarship

Allison H. Painter, KI7GIN, of Paradise, UT

The Ernest L. Baulch, W2TX, and Marcia E. Baulch, WA2AKJ, Scholarship

Brad J. Ziegler, KC0CDG, of Manchester, MO

The Richard W. Bendicksen, N7ZL, Memorial Scholarship

Margaret K. McGuire, KX4ED, of Washington, NC

The William Bennett, W7PHO, Memorial Scholarship

Barbara J. Tower, K7GRL, of Coos Bay, OR

The Byron Blanchard, N1EKV, Memorial Scholarship

Ralph S. Meliso, KC1CTP, of Amston, CT

The Henry Broughton, K2AE, Memorial Scholarship

Anthony L. Comanzo, KD2HJH, of Niskayuna, NY

Dahnesh Upton, KB1OTB, of Mont Vernon, NH

The Mary Lou Brown Scholarship

Arpad J. Depaszthory, KF7PCL, of Ocean Shores, WA

Michael D. Dunlap, KI7HDZ, of Newman Lake, WA

The William Gordon Buckner, W0VZK, Memorial Scholarship

Lydia Anderson, KE8HPZ, of Morrow, OH

The L. B. Cebik, W4RNL, and Jean Cebik, N4TZP, Memorial Scholarship

Kathleen S. Botterbush, KC9WVU, of Godfrey, IL

Jonathan Z. Kayne, KM4CFT, of Candler, NC

Wyatt R. Law, AI6V, of Lakewood, CA

Jordyn L. Mann, W1KXJ, of Monmouth, ME

The Central Arizona DX Association Scholarship

Lukas J. Severinghaus, KK6AXQ, of Flagstaff, AZ

The Challenge Met Scholarship

Michael A. Rubin, KD0PZI, of Lawrence, KS

The Tom and Judith Comstock Scholarship

Edwin P. Calvagna, KF5YTT, of Cross Plains, TX

The Irving W. Cook, WA0CGS, Scholarship

Thomas N. Atkins, KD0WPI, of Lansing, KS

The Charles Clarke Cordle Memorial Scholarship

Kevin F. O’Brien, KK4AXG, of Mableton, GA

The James Cothran, KD3NI, Scholarship

Adam D. Kimbrough, N4ADK, of Richmond, VA

The CTRI/Chris Seeber, KA1GEU, Memorial Scholarship

Joshua L. Pelland, KC1IQP, of Bolton, MA

The Dayton Amateur Radio Association Scholarship

Taylor J. Herndon, KG7VZF, of Star, ID

Michelle C. Massa, KD0OTN, of Eaton, OH

Elizabeth Moon, KE0BLC, of Cedar Rapids, IA

Daniel R. Prestin, KD8UTG, of Birch Run, MI

Benjamin W. Tyrrell, KE0AER, of Mission, KS

Lauren I. Vidal, K6LIV, of Vacaville, CA

The Jake McClain Driver Scholarship

Cynthia L. Taylor, KG5DPY, of Metairie, LA

The New England Federation of Eastern Massachusetts Amateur Radio Associations (FEMARA) Scholarship

George E. Falardeau III, KC1ANB, of Saugus, MA

Shefali Janorkar, KD2FIW, of Staten Island, NY

Julie Knappik, KB1YTT, of Raynham, MA

Daniel B. Ruskin, KB1ZCL, of Westport, CT

The Charles N. Fisher Memorial Scholarship

Jack A. Gallegos, KK6YWG, of San Diego, CA

The Alfred E. Friend, Jr., W4CF, Memorial Scholarship

Jacob Z. Eshleman, W4JZE, of Mt. Juliet, TN

The Ted, W4VHF, and Itice, K4LVV, Goldthorpe Scholarship

Michelle Gilbert, KC3FWA, of College Station, TX

The Paul and Helen L. Grauer Scholarship

Marissa Cartwright, KE0BGH, of Blakesburg, IA

Robert M. Tenny, KD0WEZ, of Leawood, KS

The K2TEO Martin J. Green, Sr. Memorial Scholarship

Brenna R. O’Hara, N0GSA, of Robins, IA

The Gwinnett Amateur Radio Society Scholarship

Emily E. Wilbourn, KM4JXB, of Buford, GA

The Albert H. Hix, W8AH, Memorial Scholarship

Terry W. Adkins, K8VEX, of Hamlin, WV

The Harry A. Hodges, W6YOO, Scholarship

Davide Lanfranconi, KM6FLL, of Cupertino, CA

The Dan Huettl, WZ7U, Memorial Scholarship Fund

Henry C. Barton, KW4EG, of Blackville, SC

The Richard G. Kirkpatrick, K8WU, Memorial Scholarship

Deborah Jackson, KI7IOV, of Newberg, OR

The David Knaus Memorial Scholarship

John Fuller, KD9DMN, of Pewaukee, WI

The Helen Laughlin AM Mode Memorial Scholarship

Sora M. Sunby, KG5SPQ, of Austin, TX

The Dr. James L. Lawson Memorial Scholarship

Spencer S. Tupis, KD2IRH, of Holley, NY

The Louisiana Memorial Scholarship

Michael G. Olinde, KG5AGR, of West Monroe, LA

The Magnolia DX Association Scholarship

Jonathan A. Kagoo, KK4SJG, of Collierville, TN

The Lois Manley, K7LMZ, and Randall Pitchford, WW7ZZ, Scholarship

Benjamin M. Simons, WE7BEN, of Yoncalla, OR

The Medical Amateur Radio Council (MARCO) Scholarship

Nicola Thompson, K0MTC, of Platte City, MO

The Fred R. McDaniel Memorial Scholarship

Fernando Valdez Roman, KG5VQQ, of El Paso, TX

The Edmond A. Metzger Scholarship

Ryan P. Knippel, KD9JMD, of Madison, WI

The Mississippi Scholarship

Greyson T. Howard, KG5CCQ, of New Albany, MS

The Wilse Morgan, WX7P, Memorial ARRL Northwestern Division Scholarship

Declan O’Hara, KG7HTE, of Lebanon, OR

The Scholarship of the Morris Radio Club of New Jersey

Austin D. Hull, KD2GCU, of Somers Point, NJ

The New England Amateur Radio Festival (NEAR-Fest) Memorial Scholarship

Bahnou Hazel Upton, KB1OIS, of Mont Vernon, NH

The Wayne Nelson, KB4UT, Memorial Scholarship

David H. Cora, KM4PJW, of High Springs, FL

The North Fulton Amateur Radio League (NFARL) Scholarship

Alexandra C. Kemp, WD4BDQ, of Alpharetta, GA

The K6GO Gayle Olson and NA6MB Mike Binder Scholarship

Tristan S. Hooker, KM6FXL, of San Diego, CA

The Old Man International Sideband Society (OMISS) Scholarship

Kim E. Gross, KI7PWQ, of Nampa, ID

The Orlando HamCation® Scholarship

Taylor L. Wentzell, WE4TL, of Crystal River, FL

The Ozaukee Radio Club, W9CQO, Scholarship

Emily Palm, KC9VEM, of Westby, WI

The Ray, N0RP, and Katie, W0KTE, Pautz Scholarship

Duncan MacLachlan, W0HF, of Lawrence, KS

The PhD ARA Scholarship

Ian C. Laffey, KE0OZV, of Kirkwood, MO

The Rfinder LLC - Arthur L. Greenberg, W2LH, and Madeline Greenberg, W2EEO, Memorial Scholarship

Grace E. Getman, KC2YQU, of Syracuse, NY

The Donald Riebhoff Memorial Scholarship

Erin C. Risinger, KG5WRB, of Round Rock, TX

The Bill Salerno, W2ONV, and Ann Salerno Memorial Scholarship

Samuel E. Fitzgerald, N8FPR, of Lansing, MI

The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club Scholarship

Magdalina L. Moses, KM4EGE, of Falls Church, VA

The Eugene “Gene” Sallee, W4YFR, Memorial Scholarship

Nicholas Bauer, KC9GZY, of Bloomington, IN

The Carole J. Streeter, KB9JBR, Scholarship

Lindsay A. Westerfield, KD5UVL, of Bossier City, LA

The Robert D., W8ST, and Donna J., W9DJS, Streeter Scholarship

William Cody, KG5MMH, of Morrilton, AR

The Norman E. Strohmeier, W2VRS, Memorial Scholarship

Rebecca C. Lloyd, KC2YQV, of Jamesville, NY

The Homer V. Thompson, W4CWV, and Annette P. Thompson, W4LKM, Memorial Scholarship

Benjamin H. Bogard, KM4DE, of Bradenton, FL

The Alan G. Thorpe, K1TMW Memorial Scholarship

Alexander J. Hoth, KC1ITV, of Gales Ferry, CT

The W1FDR Scholarship

Stephen Chung, KC3ART, of Gaithersburg, MD

Craig A. Rodgers III, KD2LSM, of Frewsburg, NY

The Francis Walton Memorial Scholarship

Milan S. Teubel, KD9JFV, of Fairbury, IL

The Allen and Bertha Watson Memorial Scholarship

Sarah A. Olson, KF5GTB, of Eufaula, OK

The Betty Weatherford, KQ6RE, Memorial Scholarship

Aaron C. Boots, AA0RN, of Kansas City, MO

The L. Phil and Alice J. Wicker Scholarship

Ruth Willet, KM4LAO, of Cana, VA

The William C. Winscott, N6CHA, Memorial Scholarship

Joseph Pepe-Phelps, KL3JY, of Anchorage, AK

The YASME Foundation Scholarship

Brody F. Stanley, KD0ZZT, of Carrollton, MO

The Yankee Clipper Contest Club, Inc. Youth Scholarship

Cameron J. Kofalt, KC1BMI, of Wilton, NH

The You’ve Got a Friend in Pennsylvania Scholarship

Robert A. Albin, KE5KK, of Eldorado, TX