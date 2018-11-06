ARRL Foundation Announces 2018 Scholarship Recipients
The ARRL Foundation has announced the 2018 recipients of the scholarships it administers.
The Androscoggin Amateur Radio Club Scholarship
Theodore Parker, N1HW, of Ripley, ME
The ARRL Foundation General Fund Scholarship
Owen R. Cruise, N0WEN, of San Diego, CA
Angela S. Felver, W3STR, of Fairless Hills, PA
Skyler T. Fennell, KD0WHB, of Denver, CO
Anna J. Veal, W0ANT, of Littleton, CO
The ARRL Rocky Mountain Division Scholarship
Allison H. Painter, KI7GIN, of Paradise, UT
The Ernest L. Baulch, W2TX, and Marcia E. Baulch, WA2AKJ, Scholarship
Brad J. Ziegler, KC0CDG, of Manchester, MO
The Richard W. Bendicksen, N7ZL, Memorial Scholarship
Margaret K. McGuire, KX4ED, of Washington, NC
The William Bennett, W7PHO, Memorial Scholarship
Barbara J. Tower, K7GRL, of Coos Bay, OR
The Byron Blanchard, N1EKV, Memorial Scholarship
Ralph S. Meliso, KC1CTP, of Amston, CT
The Henry Broughton, K2AE, Memorial Scholarship
Anthony L. Comanzo, KD2HJH, of Niskayuna, NY
Dahnesh Upton, KB1OTB, of Mont Vernon, NH
The Mary Lou Brown Scholarship
Arpad J. Depaszthory, KF7PCL, of Ocean Shores, WA
Michael D. Dunlap, KI7HDZ, of Newman Lake, WA
The William Gordon Buckner, W0VZK, Memorial Scholarship
Lydia Anderson, KE8HPZ, of Morrow, OH
The L. B. Cebik, W4RNL, and Jean Cebik, N4TZP, Memorial Scholarship
Kathleen S. Botterbush, KC9WVU, of Godfrey, IL
Jonathan Z. Kayne, KM4CFT, of Candler, NC
Wyatt R. Law, AI6V, of Lakewood, CA
Jordyn L. Mann, W1KXJ, of Monmouth, ME
The Central Arizona DX Association Scholarship
Lukas J. Severinghaus, KK6AXQ, of Flagstaff, AZ
The Challenge Met Scholarship
Michael A. Rubin, KD0PZI, of Lawrence, KS
The Tom and Judith Comstock Scholarship
Edwin P. Calvagna, KF5YTT, of Cross Plains, TX
The Irving W. Cook, WA0CGS, Scholarship
Thomas N. Atkins, KD0WPI, of Lansing, KS
The Charles Clarke Cordle Memorial Scholarship
Kevin F. O’Brien, KK4AXG, of Mableton, GA
The James Cothran, KD3NI, Scholarship
Adam D. Kimbrough, N4ADK, of Richmond, VA
The CTRI/Chris Seeber, KA1GEU, Memorial Scholarship
Joshua L. Pelland, KC1IQP, of Bolton, MA
The Dayton Amateur Radio Association Scholarship
Taylor J. Herndon, KG7VZF, of Star, ID
Michelle C. Massa, KD0OTN, of Eaton, OH
Elizabeth Moon, KE0BLC, of Cedar Rapids, IA
Daniel R. Prestin, KD8UTG, of Birch Run, MI
Benjamin W. Tyrrell, KE0AER, of Mission, KS
Lauren I. Vidal, K6LIV, of Vacaville, CA
The Jake McClain Driver Scholarship
Cynthia L. Taylor, KG5DPY, of Metairie, LA
The New England Federation of Eastern Massachusetts Amateur Radio Associations (FEMARA) Scholarship
George E. Falardeau III, KC1ANB, of Saugus, MA
Shefali Janorkar, KD2FIW, of Staten Island, NY
Julie Knappik, KB1YTT, of Raynham, MA
Daniel B. Ruskin, KB1ZCL, of Westport, CT
The Charles N. Fisher Memorial Scholarship
Jack A. Gallegos, KK6YWG, of San Diego, CA
The Alfred E. Friend, Jr., W4CF, Memorial Scholarship
Jacob Z. Eshleman, W4JZE, of Mt. Juliet, TN
The Ted, W4VHF, and Itice, K4LVV, Goldthorpe Scholarship
Michelle Gilbert, KC3FWA, of College Station, TX
The Paul and Helen L. Grauer Scholarship
Marissa Cartwright, KE0BGH, of Blakesburg, IA
Robert M. Tenny, KD0WEZ, of Leawood, KS
The K2TEO Martin J. Green, Sr. Memorial Scholarship
Brenna R. O’Hara, N0GSA, of Robins, IA
The Gwinnett Amateur Radio Society Scholarship
Emily E. Wilbourn, KM4JXB, of Buford, GA
The Albert H. Hix, W8AH, Memorial Scholarship
Terry W. Adkins, K8VEX, of Hamlin, WV
The Harry A. Hodges, W6YOO, Scholarship
Davide Lanfranconi, KM6FLL, of Cupertino, CA
The Dan Huettl, WZ7U, Memorial Scholarship Fund
Henry C. Barton, KW4EG, of Blackville, SC
The Richard G. Kirkpatrick, K8WU, Memorial Scholarship
Deborah Jackson, KI7IOV, of Newberg, OR
The David Knaus Memorial Scholarship
John Fuller, KD9DMN, of Pewaukee, WI
The Helen Laughlin AM Mode Memorial Scholarship
Sora M. Sunby, KG5SPQ, of Austin, TX
The Dr. James L. Lawson Memorial Scholarship
Spencer S. Tupis, KD2IRH, of Holley, NY
The Louisiana Memorial Scholarship
Michael G. Olinde, KG5AGR, of West Monroe, LA
The Magnolia DX Association Scholarship
Jonathan A. Kagoo, KK4SJG, of Collierville, TN
The Lois Manley, K7LMZ, and Randall Pitchford, WW7ZZ, Scholarship
Benjamin M. Simons, WE7BEN, of Yoncalla, OR
The Medical Amateur Radio Council (MARCO) Scholarship
Nicola Thompson, K0MTC, of Platte City, MO
The Fred R. McDaniel Memorial Scholarship
Fernando Valdez Roman, KG5VQQ, of El Paso, TX
The Edmond A. Metzger Scholarship
Ryan P. Knippel, KD9JMD, of Madison, WI
The Mississippi Scholarship
Greyson T. Howard, KG5CCQ, of New Albany, MS
The Wilse Morgan, WX7P, Memorial ARRL Northwestern Division Scholarship
Declan O’Hara, KG7HTE, of Lebanon, OR
The Scholarship of the Morris Radio Club of New Jersey
Austin D. Hull, KD2GCU, of Somers Point, NJ
The New England Amateur Radio Festival (NEAR-Fest) Memorial Scholarship
Bahnou Hazel Upton, KB1OIS, of Mont Vernon, NH
The Wayne Nelson, KB4UT, Memorial Scholarship
David H. Cora, KM4PJW, of High Springs, FL
The North Fulton Amateur Radio League (NFARL) Scholarship
Alexandra C. Kemp, WD4BDQ, of Alpharetta, GA
The K6GO Gayle Olson and NA6MB Mike Binder Scholarship
Tristan S. Hooker, KM6FXL, of San Diego, CA
The Old Man International Sideband Society (OMISS) Scholarship
Kim E. Gross, KI7PWQ, of Nampa, ID
The Orlando HamCation® Scholarship
Taylor L. Wentzell, WE4TL, of Crystal River, FL
The Ozaukee Radio Club, W9CQO, Scholarship
Emily Palm, KC9VEM, of Westby, WI
The Ray, N0RP, and Katie, W0KTE, Pautz Scholarship
Duncan MacLachlan, W0HF, of Lawrence, KS
The PhD ARA Scholarship
Ian C. Laffey, KE0OZV, of Kirkwood, MO
The Rfinder LLC - Arthur L. Greenberg, W2LH, and Madeline Greenberg, W2EEO, Memorial Scholarship
Grace E. Getman, KC2YQU, of Syracuse, NY
The Donald Riebhoff Memorial Scholarship
Erin C. Risinger, KG5WRB, of Round Rock, TX
The Bill Salerno, W2ONV, and Ann Salerno Memorial Scholarship
Samuel E. Fitzgerald, N8FPR, of Lansing, MI
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club Scholarship
Magdalina L. Moses, KM4EGE, of Falls Church, VA
The Eugene “Gene” Sallee, W4YFR, Memorial Scholarship
Nicholas Bauer, KC9GZY, of Bloomington, IN
The Carole J. Streeter, KB9JBR, Scholarship
Lindsay A. Westerfield, KD5UVL, of Bossier City, LA
The Robert D., W8ST, and Donna J., W9DJS, Streeter Scholarship
William Cody, KG5MMH, of Morrilton, AR
The Norman E. Strohmeier, W2VRS, Memorial Scholarship
Rebecca C. Lloyd, KC2YQV, of Jamesville, NY
The Homer V. Thompson, W4CWV, and Annette P. Thompson, W4LKM, Memorial Scholarship
Benjamin H. Bogard, KM4DE, of Bradenton, FL
The Alan G. Thorpe, K1TMW Memorial Scholarship
Alexander J. Hoth, KC1ITV, of Gales Ferry, CT
The W1FDR Scholarship
Stephen Chung, KC3ART, of Gaithersburg, MD
Craig A. Rodgers III, KD2LSM, of Frewsburg, NY
The Francis Walton Memorial Scholarship
Milan S. Teubel, KD9JFV, of Fairbury, IL
The Allen and Bertha Watson Memorial Scholarship
Sarah A. Olson, KF5GTB, of Eufaula, OK
The Betty Weatherford, KQ6RE, Memorial Scholarship
Aaron C. Boots, AA0RN, of Kansas City, MO
The L. Phil and Alice J. Wicker Scholarship
Ruth Willet, KM4LAO, of Cana, VA
The William C. Winscott, N6CHA, Memorial Scholarship
Joseph Pepe-Phelps, KL3JY, of Anchorage, AK
The YASME Foundation Scholarship
Brody F. Stanley, KD0ZZT, of Carrollton, MO
The Yankee Clipper Contest Club, Inc. Youth Scholarship
Cameron J. Kofalt, KC1BMI, of Wilton, NH
The You’ve Got a Friend in Pennsylvania Scholarship
Robert A. Albin, KE5KK, of Eldorado, TX
Back