ARRL Foundation Announces 2018 Scholarship Recipients

06/11/2018

The ARRL Foundation has announced the 2018 recipients of the scholarships it administers.

The Androscoggin Amateur Radio Club Scholarship

 

 

Theodore Parker, N1HW, of Ripley, ME

 

 

The ARRL Foundation General Fund Scholarship

 

 

Owen R. Cruise, N0WEN, of San Diego, CA

 

Angela S. Felver, W3STR, of Fairless Hills, PA

 

Skyler T. Fennell, KD0WHB, of Denver, CO

 

Anna J. Veal, W0ANT, of Littleton, CO

 

The ARRL Rocky Mountain Division Scholarship

 

 

Allison H. Painter, KI7GIN, of Paradise, UT

 

The Ernest L. Baulch, W2TX, and Marcia E. Baulch, WA2AKJ, Scholarship

 

 

Brad J. Ziegler, KC0CDG, of Manchester, MO

 

The Richard W. Bendicksen, N7ZL, Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Margaret K. McGuire, KX4ED, of Washington, NC

 

The William Bennett, W7PHO, Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Barbara J. Tower, K7GRL, of Coos Bay, OR

 

The Byron Blanchard, N1EKV, Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Ralph S. Meliso, KC1CTP, of Amston, CT

 

The Henry Broughton, K2AE, Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Anthony L. Comanzo, KD2HJH, of Niskayuna, NY

 

Dahnesh Upton, KB1OTB, of Mont Vernon, NH

 

The Mary Lou Brown Scholarship

 

 

Arpad J. Depaszthory, KF7PCL, of Ocean Shores, WA

 

Michael D. Dunlap, KI7HDZ, of Newman Lake, WA

 

The William Gordon Buckner, W0VZK, Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Lydia Anderson, KE8HPZ, of Morrow, OH

 

The L. B. Cebik, W4RNL, and Jean Cebik, N4TZP, Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Kathleen S. Botterbush, KC9WVU, of Godfrey, IL

 

Jonathan Z. Kayne, KM4CFT, of Candler, NC

 

Wyatt R. Law, AI6V, of Lakewood, CA

 

Jordyn L. Mann, W1KXJ, of Monmouth, ME

 

The Central Arizona DX Association Scholarship

 

 

Lukas J. Severinghaus, KK6AXQ, of Flagstaff, AZ

 

The Challenge Met Scholarship

 

 

Michael A. Rubin, KD0PZI, of Lawrence, KS

 

The Tom and Judith Comstock Scholarship

 

 

Edwin P. Calvagna, KF5YTT, of Cross Plains, TX

 

The Irving W. Cook, WA0CGS, Scholarship

 

 

Thomas N. Atkins, KD0WPI, of Lansing, KS

 

The Charles Clarke Cordle Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Kevin F. O’Brien, KK4AXG, of Mableton, GA

 

The James Cothran, KD3NI, Scholarship

 

 

Adam D. Kimbrough, N4ADK, of Richmond, VA

 

The CTRI/Chris Seeber, KA1GEU, Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Joshua L. Pelland, KC1IQP, of Bolton, MA

 

The Dayton Amateur Radio Association Scholarship

 

 

Taylor J. Herndon, KG7VZF, of Star, ID

 

Michelle C. Massa, KD0OTN, of Eaton, OH

 

Elizabeth Moon, KE0BLC, of Cedar Rapids, IA

 

Daniel R. Prestin, KD8UTG, of Birch Run, MI

 

Benjamin W. Tyrrell, KE0AER, of Mission, KS

 

Lauren I. Vidal, K6LIV, of Vacaville, CA

 

The Jake McClain Driver Scholarship

 

 

Cynthia L. Taylor, KG5DPY, of Metairie, LA

 

The New England Federation of Eastern Massachusetts Amateur Radio Associations (FEMARA) Scholarship

 

 

George E. Falardeau III, KC1ANB, of Saugus, MA

 

Shefali Janorkar, KD2FIW, of Staten Island, NY

 

Julie Knappik, KB1YTT, of Raynham, MA

 

Daniel B. Ruskin, KB1ZCL, of Westport, CT

 

The Charles N. Fisher Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Jack A. Gallegos, KK6YWG, of San Diego, CA

 

The Alfred E. Friend, Jr., W4CF, Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Jacob Z. Eshleman, W4JZE, of Mt. Juliet, TN

 

The Ted, W4VHF, and Itice, K4LVV, Goldthorpe Scholarship

 

 

Michelle Gilbert, KC3FWA, of College Station, TX

 

The Paul and Helen L. Grauer Scholarship

 

 

Marissa Cartwright, KE0BGH, of Blakesburg, IA

 

Robert M. Tenny, KD0WEZ, of Leawood, KS

 

The K2TEO Martin J. Green, Sr. Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Brenna R. O’Hara, N0GSA, of Robins, IA

 

The Gwinnett Amateur Radio Society Scholarship

 

 

Emily E. Wilbourn, KM4JXB, of Buford, GA

 

The Albert H. Hix, W8AH, Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Terry W. Adkins, K8VEX, of Hamlin, WV

 

The Harry A. Hodges, W6YOO, Scholarship

 

 

Davide Lanfranconi, KM6FLL, of Cupertino, CA

 

The Dan Huettl, WZ7U, Memorial Scholarship Fund

 

 

Henry C. Barton, KW4EG, of Blackville, SC

 

The Richard G. Kirkpatrick, K8WU, Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Deborah Jackson, KI7IOV, of Newberg, OR

 

The David Knaus Memorial Scholarship

 

 

John Fuller, KD9DMN, of Pewaukee, WI

 

The Helen Laughlin AM Mode Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Sora M. Sunby, KG5SPQ, of Austin, TX

 

The Dr. James L. Lawson Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Spencer S. Tupis, KD2IRH, of Holley, NY

 

The Louisiana Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Michael G. Olinde, KG5AGR, of West Monroe, LA

 

The Magnolia DX Association Scholarship

 

 

Jonathan A. Kagoo, KK4SJG, of Collierville, TN

 

The Lois Manley, K7LMZ, and Randall Pitchford, WW7ZZ, Scholarship

 

 

Benjamin M. Simons, WE7BEN, of Yoncalla, OR

 

The Medical Amateur Radio Council (MARCO) Scholarship

 

 

Nicola Thompson, K0MTC, of Platte City, MO

 

The Fred R. McDaniel Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Fernando Valdez Roman, KG5VQQ, of El Paso, TX

 

The Edmond A. Metzger Scholarship

 

 

Ryan P. Knippel, KD9JMD, of Madison, WI

 

The Mississippi Scholarship

 

 

Greyson T. Howard, KG5CCQ, of New Albany, MS

 

The Wilse Morgan, WX7P, Memorial ARRL Northwestern Division Scholarship

 

 

Declan O’Hara, KG7HTE, of Lebanon, OR

 

The Scholarship of the Morris Radio Club of New Jersey

 

 

Austin D. Hull, KD2GCU, of Somers Point, NJ

 

The New England Amateur Radio Festival (NEAR-Fest) Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Bahnou Hazel Upton, KB1OIS, of Mont Vernon, NH

 

The Wayne Nelson, KB4UT, Memorial Scholarship

 

 

David H. Cora, KM4PJW, of High Springs, FL

 

The North Fulton Amateur Radio League (NFARL) Scholarship

 

 

Alexandra C. Kemp, WD4BDQ, of Alpharetta, GA

 

The K6GO Gayle Olson and NA6MB Mike Binder Scholarship

 

 

Tristan S. Hooker, KM6FXL, of San Diego, CA

 

The Old Man International Sideband Society (OMISS) Scholarship

 

 

Kim E. Gross, KI7PWQ, of Nampa, ID

 

The Orlando HamCation® Scholarship

 

 

Taylor L. Wentzell, WE4TL, of Crystal River, FL

 

The Ozaukee Radio Club, W9CQO, Scholarship

 

 

Emily Palm, KC9VEM, of Westby, WI

 

The Ray, N0RP, and Katie, W0KTE, Pautz Scholarship

 

 

Duncan MacLachlan, W0HF, of Lawrence, KS

 

The PhD ARA Scholarship

 

 

Ian C. Laffey, KE0OZV, of Kirkwood, MO

 

The Rfinder LLC - Arthur L. Greenberg, W2LH, and Madeline Greenberg, W2EEO, Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Grace E. Getman, KC2YQU, of Syracuse, NY

 

The Donald Riebhoff Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Erin C. Risinger, KG5WRB, of Round Rock, TX

 

The Bill Salerno, W2ONV, and Ann Salerno Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Samuel E. Fitzgerald, N8FPR, of Lansing, MI

 

The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club Scholarship

 

 

Magdalina L. Moses, KM4EGE, of Falls Church, VA

 

The Eugene “Gene” Sallee, W4YFR, Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Nicholas Bauer, KC9GZY, of Bloomington, IN

 

The Carole J. Streeter, KB9JBR, Scholarship

 

 

Lindsay A. Westerfield, KD5UVL, of Bossier City, LA

 

The Robert D., W8ST, and Donna J., W9DJS, Streeter Scholarship

 

 

William Cody, KG5MMH, of Morrilton, AR

 

The Norman E. Strohmeier, W2VRS, Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Rebecca C. Lloyd, KC2YQV, of Jamesville, NY

 

The Homer V. Thompson, W4CWV, and Annette P. Thompson, W4LKM, Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Benjamin H. Bogard, KM4DE, of Bradenton, FL

 

The Alan G. Thorpe, K1TMW Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Alexander J. Hoth, KC1ITV, of Gales Ferry, CT

 

The W1FDR Scholarship

 

 

Stephen Chung, KC3ART, of Gaithersburg, MD

 

Craig A. Rodgers III, KD2LSM, of Frewsburg, NY

 

The Francis Walton Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Milan S. Teubel, KD9JFV, of Fairbury, IL

 

The Allen and Bertha Watson Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Sarah A. Olson, KF5GTB, of Eufaula, OK

 

The Betty Weatherford, KQ6RE, Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Aaron C. Boots, AA0RN, of Kansas City, MO

 

The L. Phil and Alice J. Wicker Scholarship

 

 

Ruth Willet, KM4LAO, of Cana, VA

 

The William C. Winscott, N6CHA, Memorial Scholarship

 

 

Joseph Pepe-Phelps, KL3JY, of Anchorage, AK

 

The YASME Foundation Scholarship

 

 

Brody F. Stanley, KD0ZZT, of Carrollton, MO

 

The Yankee Clipper Contest Club, Inc. Youth Scholarship

 

 

Cameron J. Kofalt, KC1BMI, of Wilton, NH

 

The You’ve Got a Friend in Pennsylvania Scholarship

 

 

Robert A. Albin, KE5KK, of Eldorado, TX

 

 



