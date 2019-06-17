The ARRL Foundation has announced the 2019 recipients the scholarships it administers.

The ARRL Foundation General Fund Scholarship, $2,000 each

Marisa K. Allyn, KF7NER, Sammamish, WA

Jonathan L. Doorn, KG5CUK, White Rock, NM

Ian J. Hofbeck, KG7GDZ, Lynnwood, WA

Shefali K. Janorkar, KD2FIW, Staten Island, NY

Jonathan D. Williams, K5DVT, Huntsville, AR

John T. Wirt, KD8SWT, Howell, MI

The ARRL Rocky Mountain Division Scholarship, $500

Gavin J. Kiker, KE0AGO, Pagosa Springs, CO

The Ernest L. Baulch, W2TX, and Marcia E. Baulch, WA2AKJ, Scholarship, $3500

Ruth Willet, KM4LAO, Cana, VA

The Richard W. Bendicksen, N7ZL, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Skyelar S. Head, KG5WZL, Lakeway, TX

The William Bennett, W7PHO, Memorial Scholarship, $500

Rahul Tewari, KK6GIH, San Jose, CA

The Byron Blanchard, N1EKV, Memorial Scholarship, $500

Dahnesh Upton, KB1OTB, Mont Vernon, NH

The Henry Broughton, K2AE, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Galen M. Gold, KB6EE, Troy, NY

The Mary Lou Brown Scholarship, $2,500

Arpad J. Depaszthory, KF7PCL, Ocean Shores, WA

The William Gordon Buckner, W0VZK, Memorial Scholarship, $2,000

Marissa D. Cartwright, KE0BGH, Blakesburg, IA

The L. B. Cebik, W4RNL, and Jean Cebik, N4TZP, Memorial Scholarship, $5,000

Collin D. Pike, KJ4AXB, Roanoke, AL

The Tom and Judith Comstock Scholarship, $2,000

Tommy Gober, N5DUX, The Woodlands, TX

The Charles Clarke Cordle Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

(No recipient announced.)

The James Cothran, KD3NI, Scholarship, $1500

Leann Geiser, KB3WUD, Johnstown, PA

The Dayton Amateur Radio Association Scholarship, $1,500 each

Blake Bell, KE0QHM, Evans, CO

Katherine M. Bernklau Halvor, KI7VDX, Canby, OR

Jack R. Griffin, KG5NPX, Eldorado, TX

Jonathan Z. Keiser, KI5CSL, San Antonio, TX

Sarah E. Keiser, KI5CSN, San Antonio, TX

Justin L. Williamson, WJ0TX, Lincoln, NE

The Jake McClain Driver Scholarship, $1,000

Nicolas S. Perlaky, KM4YHI, Chattanooga, TN

The East Coast Amateur Radio Service (ECARS) Scholarship, $1,000

Julia R. DeMattia, K1JLA, Boxborough, MA

The FEMARA Scholarship, $2,000 each

Yettive S. Crestohl, K1YTV, Marblehead, MA

Brent D. Field, KB1VNC, Lancaster, NH

Theodore Parker, N1HW, Ripley, ME

Bahnou Hazel Upton, KB1OIS, Mont Vernon, NH

The Charles N. Fisher Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Wyatt R. Law, AI6V, Lakewood, CA

The Alfred E. Friend, Jr., W4CF, Memorial Scholarship, $5,000

Patrick W. Pike, KJ4AXD, Roanoke, AL

The Ted, W4VHF, and Itice, K4LVV, Goldthorpe Scholarship, $500

Matthew H. Kube, KF5VQK, Farwell, TX

The ARRL Scholarship to Honor Barry Goldwater, $5,000 each

Jacob J. Feltz, K9TVG, Junction City, WI

Christopher J. Mentele, W0LSB, Mitchell, SD

The Paul and Helen L. Grauer Scholarship, $1,000

Lafe F. Wessel, KE0RBW, Central City, IA

The K2TEO Martin J. Green, Sr. Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Sarah C. Mitchell, NF2S, San Jose, CA

The Gwinnett Amateur Radio Society Scholarship, $1,000

Jackson Wiggs, KM4GBJ, Lawrenceville, GA

The Harry A. Hodges, W6YOO, Scholarship, $1,000

Nicholas S. Weiser, KM6GCX, Oceanside, CA

The Dan Huettl, WZ7U, Memorial Scholarship, $2,000

Michael D. Fluegemann, KE8AQW, Plymouth, MI

The Richard G. Kirkpatrick, K8WU, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Katherine Rzepczynski, KM6WTU, San Diego, CA

The David Knaus Memorial Scholarship, $2,000

Skylar G. Dannhoff, KD9JPX, La Crosse, WI

The Dr. James L. Lawson Memorial Scholarship, $500

Julie Knappik, KB1YTT, Raynham, MA

The Louisiana Memorial Scholarship, $750

Trent M. Hernandez, KD5PCM, Mandeville, LA

The Lois Manley, K7LMZ, and Randall Pitchford, WW7ZZ, Scholarship, $1,000

Deborah R. Jackson, KI7IOV, Newberg, OR

The Fred R. McDaniel Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Aaron B. Carman, W5AXE, Lubbock, TX

The Medical Amateur Radio Council (MARCO) Scholarship, $500

Margaret K. McGuire, KX4ED, Washington, NC

The Edmond A. Metzger Scholarship, $500

Justin T. Garbe, WA9JTG, Glen Carbon, IL

The Joel R. Miller (W7PDX) and Martha C. Miller STEM Scholarship, $1,000

Emily G. Anderson, KJ7BOE, Scotts Mills, OR

The Wilse Morgan, WX7P, Memorial ARRL Northwestern Division Scholarship, $1,000

Katherine A. Ward, KG7JHA, Moscow, ID

The Scholarship the Morris Radio Club New Jersey, $1,000

Gary L. Pike, KA4KBX, Roanoke, AL

The New England Amateur Radio Festival (NEAR-FEST) Memorial Scholarship, $1,500

Daniel B. Ruskin, KB1ZCL, Westport, CT

The Wayne Nelson, KB4UT, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Zechariah J. Lea, WX4TVJ, Palm Coast, FL

The North Fulton Amateur Radio League (NFARL) Scholarship, $900

Alexandra C. Kemp, WD4BDQ, Alpharetta, GA

The Old Man International Sideband Society (OMISS) Scholarship, $1,000

Connor L. Dickey, KD9LSV, Decatur, IL

The K6GO Gayle Olson and NA6MB Mike Binder Scholarship, $1,000

Lauren McLaughlin, KJ6KDZ, San Diego, CA

The Orlando HamCation® Scholarship, $1,000

Timothy S. Rossman, KN4KZZ, Port St. Lucie, FL

The Ozaukee Radio Club, W9CQO, Scholarship, $2,000

Adam M. Johnson, KD9KIS, Ellsworth, WI

The Ray, N0RP, and Katie, W0KTE, Pautz Scholarship, $1,000

Jesse Castillo, K0WKT, May City, IA

The Peoria Area Amateur Radio Club Scholarship, $500

Alexanderr P. Garbe, W9APG, Glen Carbon, IL

The PhD ARA Scholarship, $1,000

Blaise A. Gassman, KE0KDU, Kansas City, MO

The Rfinder LLC - Arthur L. Greenberg, W2LH, and Madeline Greenberg, W2EEO, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Dahmen J. Garner, KI7SIJ, Moscow, ID

The Donald Riebhoff Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Erin C. Risinger, KG5WRB, Round Rock, TX

The Bill Salerno, W2ONV, and Ann Salerno Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 each

Heather M. Glass, K6HEY, New Orleans, LA

Jonathan S. Stone, KF5COP, Harrison, AR

The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club (SVARC) Scholarship, $1,000

Rebecca C. Button, KM4PWB, Milford, VA

The Six Meter Club Chicago Scholarship, $500

Emma C. Watts, KC9WGR, Frankfort, IL

The Carole J Streeter, $1,000

Matthew J. Struthers, KD6YOA, Cottage Grove, OR

The Robert D., W8ST, and Donna J., W9DJS, Streeter Scholarship, $1,000

Lena A. Franklin, KC3JMH, Rockville, MD

The Homer V. Thompson, W4CWV, and Annette P. Thompson, W4LKM, Memorial Scholarship, $1500

Annahlia M. Hernandez, KJ4UQR, Tampa, FL

The Alan G. Thorpe, K1TMW, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Christopher D. Lloyd, KD2ETQ, Jamesville, NY

The Gary Wagner, K3OMI, Scholarship, $1,000

Jonathan Z. Kayne, KM4CFT, Blacksburg, VA

The Dick Warren, K6OBS, Memorial Scholarship, $500

Owen R. Cruise, N0WEN, San Diego, CA

The Allen and Bertha Watson Memorial Scholarship, $500

Sarah A. Olson, KF5GTB, Eufaula, OK

The Betty Weatherford, KQ6RE, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Adam D. Kimbrough, N4ADK, Crozier, VA

The L. Phil and Alice J. Wicker Scholarship, $2,000

Garner H. Fleming, KK4CLY, Mebane, NC

The William C. Winscott, N6CHA, Memorial Scholarship, $2,500

Franklin Wei, KN4KUN, Oak Ridge, NC

The YASME Foundation Scholarship, $5,000

Faith Hannah Lea, AE4FH, Palm Coast, FL

The Yankee Clipper Contest Club, Inc. Youth Scholarship, $2,000

Anthony L. Comanzo, KD2HJH, Niskayuna, NY

The You’ve Got A Friend in Pennsylvania Scholarship, $1,000

Zachary Martin, KC3EWK, Newmanstown, PA