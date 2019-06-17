ARRL Foundation Announces 2019 Scholarship Recipients
The ARRL Foundation has announced the 2019 recipients the scholarships it administers.
The ARRL Foundation General Fund Scholarship, $2,000 each
Marisa K. Allyn, KF7NER, Sammamish, WA
Jonathan L. Doorn, KG5CUK, White Rock, NM
Ian J. Hofbeck, KG7GDZ, Lynnwood, WA
Shefali K. Janorkar, KD2FIW, Staten Island, NY
Jonathan D. Williams, K5DVT, Huntsville, AR
John T. Wirt, KD8SWT, Howell, MI
The ARRL Rocky Mountain Division Scholarship, $500
Gavin J. Kiker, KE0AGO, Pagosa Springs, CO
The Ernest L. Baulch, W2TX, and Marcia E. Baulch, WA2AKJ, Scholarship, $3500
Ruth Willet, KM4LAO, Cana, VA
The Richard W. Bendicksen, N7ZL, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Skyelar S. Head, KG5WZL, Lakeway, TX
The William Bennett, W7PHO, Memorial Scholarship, $500
Rahul Tewari, KK6GIH, San Jose, CA
The Byron Blanchard, N1EKV, Memorial Scholarship, $500
Dahnesh Upton, KB1OTB, Mont Vernon, NH
The Henry Broughton, K2AE, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Galen M. Gold, KB6EE, Troy, NY
The Mary Lou Brown Scholarship, $2,500
Arpad J. Depaszthory, KF7PCL, Ocean Shores, WA
The William Gordon Buckner, W0VZK, Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
Marissa D. Cartwright, KE0BGH, Blakesburg, IA
The L. B. Cebik, W4RNL, and Jean Cebik, N4TZP, Memorial Scholarship, $5,000
Collin D. Pike, KJ4AXB, Roanoke, AL
The Tom and Judith Comstock Scholarship, $2,000
Tommy Gober, N5DUX, The Woodlands, TX
The Charles Clarke Cordle Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
(No recipient announced.)
The James Cothran, KD3NI, Scholarship, $1500
Leann Geiser, KB3WUD, Johnstown, PA
The Dayton Amateur Radio Association Scholarship, $1,500 each
Blake Bell, KE0QHM, Evans, CO
Katherine M. Bernklau Halvor, KI7VDX, Canby, OR
Jack R. Griffin, KG5NPX, Eldorado, TX
Jonathan Z. Keiser, KI5CSL, San Antonio, TX
Sarah E. Keiser, KI5CSN, San Antonio, TX
Justin L. Williamson, WJ0TX, Lincoln, NE
The Jake McClain Driver Scholarship, $1,000
Nicolas S. Perlaky, KM4YHI, Chattanooga, TN
The East Coast Amateur Radio Service (ECARS) Scholarship, $1,000
Julia R. DeMattia, K1JLA, Boxborough, MA
The FEMARA Scholarship, $2,000 each
Yettive S. Crestohl, K1YTV, Marblehead, MA
Brent D. Field, KB1VNC, Lancaster, NH
Theodore Parker, N1HW, Ripley, ME
Bahnou Hazel Upton, KB1OIS, Mont Vernon, NH
The Charles N. Fisher Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Wyatt R. Law, AI6V, Lakewood, CA
The Alfred E. Friend, Jr., W4CF, Memorial Scholarship, $5,000
Patrick W. Pike, KJ4AXD, Roanoke, AL
The Ted, W4VHF, and Itice, K4LVV, Goldthorpe Scholarship, $500
Matthew H. Kube, KF5VQK, Farwell, TX
The ARRL Scholarship to Honor Barry Goldwater, $5,000 each
Jacob J. Feltz, K9TVG, Junction City, WI
Christopher J. Mentele, W0LSB, Mitchell, SD
The Paul and Helen L. Grauer Scholarship, $1,000
Lafe F. Wessel, KE0RBW, Central City, IA
The K2TEO Martin J. Green, Sr. Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Sarah C. Mitchell, NF2S, San Jose, CA
The Gwinnett Amateur Radio Society Scholarship, $1,000
Jackson Wiggs, KM4GBJ, Lawrenceville, GA
The Harry A. Hodges, W6YOO, Scholarship, $1,000
Nicholas S. Weiser, KM6GCX, Oceanside, CA
The Dan Huettl, WZ7U, Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
Michael D. Fluegemann, KE8AQW, Plymouth, MI
The Richard G. Kirkpatrick, K8WU, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Katherine Rzepczynski, KM6WTU, San Diego, CA
The David Knaus Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
Skylar G. Dannhoff, KD9JPX, La Crosse, WI
The Dr. James L. Lawson Memorial Scholarship, $500
Julie Knappik, KB1YTT, Raynham, MA
The Louisiana Memorial Scholarship, $750
Trent M. Hernandez, KD5PCM, Mandeville, LA
The Lois Manley, K7LMZ, and Randall Pitchford, WW7ZZ, Scholarship, $1,000
Deborah R. Jackson, KI7IOV, Newberg, OR
The Fred R. McDaniel Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Aaron B. Carman, W5AXE, Lubbock, TX
The Medical Amateur Radio Council (MARCO) Scholarship, $500
Margaret K. McGuire, KX4ED, Washington, NC
The Edmond A. Metzger Scholarship, $500
Justin T. Garbe, WA9JTG, Glen Carbon, IL
The Joel R. Miller (W7PDX) and Martha C. Miller STEM Scholarship, $1,000
Emily G. Anderson, KJ7BOE, Scotts Mills, OR
The Wilse Morgan, WX7P, Memorial ARRL Northwestern Division Scholarship, $1,000
Katherine A. Ward, KG7JHA, Moscow, ID
The Scholarship the Morris Radio Club New Jersey, $1,000
Gary L. Pike, KA4KBX, Roanoke, AL
The New England Amateur Radio Festival (NEAR-FEST) Memorial Scholarship, $1,500
Daniel B. Ruskin, KB1ZCL, Westport, CT
The Wayne Nelson, KB4UT, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Zechariah J. Lea, WX4TVJ, Palm Coast, FL
The North Fulton Amateur Radio League (NFARL) Scholarship, $900
Alexandra C. Kemp, WD4BDQ, Alpharetta, GA
The Old Man International Sideband Society (OMISS) Scholarship, $1,000
Connor L. Dickey, KD9LSV, Decatur, IL
The K6GO Gayle Olson and NA6MB Mike Binder Scholarship, $1,000
Lauren McLaughlin, KJ6KDZ, San Diego, CA
The Orlando HamCation® Scholarship, $1,000
Timothy S. Rossman, KN4KZZ, Port St. Lucie, FL
The Ozaukee Radio Club, W9CQO, Scholarship, $2,000
Adam M. Johnson, KD9KIS, Ellsworth, WI
The Ray, N0RP, and Katie, W0KTE, Pautz Scholarship, $1,000
Jesse Castillo, K0WKT, May City, IA
The Peoria Area Amateur Radio Club Scholarship, $500
Alexanderr P. Garbe, W9APG, Glen Carbon, IL
The PhD ARA Scholarship, $1,000
Blaise A. Gassman, KE0KDU, Kansas City, MO
The Rfinder LLC - Arthur L. Greenberg, W2LH, and Madeline Greenberg, W2EEO, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Dahmen J. Garner, KI7SIJ, Moscow, ID
The Donald Riebhoff Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Erin C. Risinger, KG5WRB, Round Rock, TX
The Bill Salerno, W2ONV, and Ann Salerno Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 each
Heather M. Glass, K6HEY, New Orleans, LA
Jonathan S. Stone, KF5COP, Harrison, AR
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club (SVARC) Scholarship, $1,000
Rebecca C. Button, KM4PWB, Milford, VA
The Six Meter Club Chicago Scholarship, $500
Emma C. Watts, KC9WGR, Frankfort, IL
The Carole J Streeter, $1,000
Matthew J. Struthers, KD6YOA, Cottage Grove, OR
The Robert D., W8ST, and Donna J., W9DJS, Streeter Scholarship, $1,000
Lena A. Franklin, KC3JMH, Rockville, MD
The Homer V. Thompson, W4CWV, and Annette P. Thompson, W4LKM, Memorial Scholarship, $1500
Annahlia M. Hernandez, KJ4UQR, Tampa, FL
The Alan G. Thorpe, K1TMW, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Christopher D. Lloyd, KD2ETQ, Jamesville, NY
The Gary Wagner, K3OMI, Scholarship, $1,000
Jonathan Z. Kayne, KM4CFT, Blacksburg, VA
The Dick Warren, K6OBS, Memorial Scholarship, $500
Owen R. Cruise, N0WEN, San Diego, CA
The Allen and Bertha Watson Memorial Scholarship, $500
Sarah A. Olson, KF5GTB, Eufaula, OK
The Betty Weatherford, KQ6RE, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Adam D. Kimbrough, N4ADK, Crozier, VA
The L. Phil and Alice J. Wicker Scholarship, $2,000
Garner H. Fleming, KK4CLY, Mebane, NC
The William C. Winscott, N6CHA, Memorial Scholarship, $2,500
Franklin Wei, KN4KUN, Oak Ridge, NC
The YASME Foundation Scholarship, $5,000
Faith Hannah Lea, AE4FH, Palm Coast, FL
The Yankee Clipper Contest Club, Inc. Youth Scholarship, $2,000
Anthony L. Comanzo, KD2HJH, Niskayuna, NY
The You’ve Got A Friend in Pennsylvania Scholarship, $1,000
Zachary Martin, KC3EWK, Newmanstown, PA
