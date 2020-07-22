The ARRL Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2020 scholarship awards. There were 103 awards this year, totaling $144,450. The non-profit Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) has generously awarded a grant to the ARRL Foundation to match each scholarship award on a dollar-for-dollar basis, lifting the grand total of scholarships awarded to $288,900.

The ARRL Foundation General Fund Scholarship

Frances E. Bonte, KE8HPA, of Westerville, Ohio

Kathleen S. Botterbush, KA9RLK, of Godfrey, Illinois

Wyatt R. Law, AI6V, of Lakewood, California

Garth V. Naillon, KF7KJG, of St. Helens, Oregon

Jeffrey R. Purchatzke, KM6UFK, of San Diego, California

Hannah E. Rosenfeld, W7HER, of Eugene, Oregon

Robert M. Tenny, KD0WEZ, of Leawood, Kansas

Nicholas Walter, KC9RMR, of Columbus, Indiana

Ruth Willet, KM4LAO, of Cana, Virginia

Levi J. Zima, KN4YHS, of Sorrento, Florida

The ARRL Rocky Mountain Division Scholarship

Catherine Hendricks, KE0DUF, of Wellsville, Utah

The Androscoggin Amateur Radio Club Scholarship

Megan G. Wagner, KC1FGH, of Westford, Massachusetts

The Atlanta Radio Club Scholarship

Jeremiah E. Thompson, KO4AST, of Decatur, Georgia

The Ernest L. Baulch, W2TX, and Marcia E. Baulch, WA2AKJ, Scholarship

William T. Ferguson, KJ4EYZ, of Virginia Beach, Virginia

The Richard W. Bendicksen, N7ZL, Memorial Scholarship

Daniel R. Grant, N2DRG, of Clayton, New York

The William Bennett, W7PHO, Memorial Scholarship

Adrianne V. Morrill, N7HYD, of Spokane, Washington

The Henry Broughton, K2AE, Memorial Scholarship

Anthony Comanzo, KD2HJH, of Niskayuna, New York

The Mary Lou Brown Scholarship

Kyle Tidwell, KJ7FHF, of Fairchild AFB, Washington

The William Gordon Buckner, W0VZK, Memorial Scholarship

Stephen A. Moore, K5VB, of Arlington, Texas

The L. B. Cebik, W4RNL, and Jean Cebik, N4TZP, Memorial Scholarship

Thomas C. Hubbard, KK6WRU, of San Diego, California

Ariel R. Berger, K2NYS, of Mahopac, New York

Carissa L. Ferguson, KJ4EZA, of Virginia Beach, Virginia

Renee E. Smith, KD2JEZ, of Haskell, New Jersey

The Central Arizona DX Association Scholarship

Grace A. Howard, N1LRO, of Tucson, Arizona

The Challenge Met Scholarship

Daley McMahon, KD2SVJ, of Goshen, New York

The Chicago FM Club Scholarship

Ashley N. Majors, K9ANM, of Mount Carmel, Illinois

The Tom and Judith Comstock Scholarship

Christopher W. Harper, KG5TIO, of Mangum, Oklahoma

The Irving W. Cook, WA0CGS, Scholarship

Madison S. Boutwell, KG5ZAO, of Denton, Texas

The Charles Clarke Cordle Memorial Scholarship

Zhenhao Yang, KN8U, of Atlanta, Georgia

The James Cothran, KD3NI, Scholarship

Paul Bartolemea, KD2KDG, of Baldwin, New York

The CTRI/Chris Seeber, KA1GEU, Memorial Scholarship

Julie Knappik, KB1YTT, of Raynham, Massachusetts

The Dayton Amateur Radio Association Scholarship

Michael D. Fluegemann, KE8AQW, of Plymouth, Michigan

Ian L. Parker, KG5LST, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Matthew W. Spiker, KE8FGB, of Shepherdstown, Wesr Virginia

Samara R. Steinfeld, KC3OFN, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Zachary D. Whitlock, KJ7AGP of Sandy, Oregon

Logan P. Selph, KN4PTA, of Leland, North Carolina

The Jake McClain Driver Scholarship

Ruben B. Bunag, KD5YTI, Armed Forces Pacific

The East Coast Amateur Radio Service (ECARS) Scholarship

James Gavrushenko, KB3ZGX, Langhorne, Pennsylvania

The FEMARA Scholarship

Yettive S. Crestohl , K1YTV, of Marblehead , Massachusetts

Joseph F. Murray, KC1EGK, of Braintree, Massachusetts

Edward G. Ridolfi, KC1CMF, of Kittery, Maine

Bahnou Hazel Upton , KB1OIS, of Mount Vernon , New Hampshire

The Charles N. Fisher Memorial Scholarship

Lukas J. Severinghaus, KK6AXQ, of Flagstaff, Arizona

The Michael J. Flosi Memorial Scholarship

Joshua W. George, W9JWG, of Cannelburg, Indiana

The Frankford Radio Club Scholarship

Andrew D. Heagle, KD2PFS, of East Syracuse, New York

The Clive Frazier, K9FWF, Scholarship

Connor L. Dickey, KD9LSV, of Decatur, Illinois

The Alfred E. Friend, Jr., W4CF, Memorial Scholarship

Martin S. Sullaway, NN1C, of Waban, Massachusetts

The Walter Gallinghouse, K5DSL, Scholarship

Jonathan D. Williams, K5DVT, of Huntsville, Arkansas

The Ted, W4VHF, and Itice, K4LVV, Goldthorpe Scholarship

Preston R. Roesslet, KE0JGH, of Nixa, Missouri

The ARRL Scholarship to Honor Barry Goldwater

Stephen Chung, KC3ART, of Gaithersburg, Maryland

Christopher J. Mentele, W0LSB, of Mitchell, South Dakota

The Paul and Helen L. Grauer Scholarship

Markus P. Baur, KD0VNZ, of Rolla, Missouri

The K2TEO Martin J. Green, Sr. Memorial Scholarship

Sankarsh R. Rao, KG5VKF, of Austin, Texas

The Gwinnett Amateur Radio Society Scholarship

Ryan J. Bibby, KN4RQL, of Fayetteville, Georgia

The Harry A. Hodges, W6YOO, Scholarship

Morgan M. Kopecky, KM6AJF, of Irvine, California

The Jackson County ARA Scholarship

Dominic N. Lannutti, KG5UDU, of Farmington, Arkansas

The Richard G. Kirkpatrick, K8WU, Memorial Scholarship

Rachel Heimke, KL4JY, of Anchorage, Alaska

The David Knaus Memorial Scholarship

Eric T. Albitz, N9ETA, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin

The Helen Laughlin AM Mode Memorial Scholarship

Sarah E. Keiser, AG5TJ, of San Antonio, Texas

The Dr. James L. Lawson Memorial Scholarship

Shefali K. Janorkar, KD2FIW, of Staten Island, New York

The Louisiana Memorial Scholarship

Amber M. Mahler, KC5AMM, of Carencro, Louisiana

The Lois Manley, K7LMZ, and Randall Pitchford, WW7ZZ, Scholarship

Thomas Q. Koenig, KJ7JCD, of Ethel, Washington

The Fred R. McDaniel Memorial Scholarship

James A. Morrison, K0ECE, of Henderson, Texas

The Medical Amateur Radio Council (MARCO) Scholarship

Lydia Anderson, KE8HPZ, of Morrow, Ohio

The Edmond A. Metzger Scholarship

Justin T. Garbe, WA9JTG, of Glen Carbon, Illinois

The Joel R. Miller (W7PDX) and Martha C. Miller STEM Scholarship

Eric M. Poole, KI7ZRC, of Hillsboro, Oregon

The Mississippi Scholarship

Daniel A. Lovorn, KG5YZK, of Louisville, Mississippi

The Wilse Morgan, WX7P, Memorial ARRL Northwestern Division Scholarship

Joseph M. Pepe-Phelps, KL3JY, of Anchorage, Alaska

The Scholarship of the Morris Radio Club of New Jersey

Emily A. Boban, KE8ERE, of Madison, Ohio

The Wayne Nelson, KB4UT, Memorial Scholarship

Haley R. O’Connor, KN4MQY, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida

The North Fulton Amateur Radio League (NFARL) Scholarship

Alexandra C. Kemp, WD4BDQ, of Alpharetta, Georgia

The Northern California DX Foundation Scholarship

Jonathan Z. Kayne, KM4CFT, of Blacksburg, Virginia

The Old Man International Sideband Society (OMISS) Scholarship

Nathan A. Ciufo, KA3MTU, of Burlington, Kentucky

The K6GO Gayle Olson and NA6MB Mike Binder Scholarship

Justin Sheldon, KM6UHS, of Sylmar, California

The Orlando HamCation® Scholarship

Zechariah J. Lea, WX4TVJ, of Palm Coast, Florida

The Ozaukee Radio Club, W9CQO, Scholarship

Dakota M. Nyberg, KD9DIU, of River Falls, Wisconsin

The Palomar Amateur Radio Club (PARC) Scholarship

Jackie J. Roche, KK6OCG, of Valencia, California

The Ray, N0RP, and Katie, W0KTE, Pautz Scholarship

Benjamin W. Tyrrell, KE0AER, of Mission, Kansas

The PhD ARA Scholarship

Charles N. Van Cleve, KE0PRH, of Ballwin, Missouri

The Rfinder LLC – Arthur L. Greenberg, W2LH, and Madeline Greenberg, W2EEO, Memorial Scholarship

Declan M. O’Hara, KG7HTE, of Lebanon, Oregon

The Donald Riebhoff Memorial Scholarship

Jed J. Pulley, KC9WKH, of Stoughton, Wisconsin

The Bill Salerno, W2ONV, and Ann Salerno Memorial Scholarship

Jonathan Z. Keiser, AG5SY, of San Antonio, Texas

The Eugene “Gene” Sallee, W4YFR, Memorial Scholarship

Kevin O’Brien, KK4AXG, of Mableton, Georgia

The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club (SVARC) Scholarship

Michael Geesaman, KJ4SST, of Lanexa, Virginia

The Six Meter Club of Chicago Scholarship

Joseph P. Noga, KC9WIC, of Indian Head Park, Illinois

The Carole J Streeter Scholarship

Weston J. Genender, K0WJG, of Evergreen, Colorado

Gabrielle Lee, KI5BFA, of Edmond, Oklahoma

Eryn P. Wagoner, KE0WEY, of Carthage, Missouri

The Robert D., W8ST, and Donna J., W9DJS, Streeter Scholarship

Marissa D. Cartwright, KE0BGH, of Blakesburg, Iowa

The Norman F. Strohmeier, W2VRS, Memorial Scholarship

Katarina A. Kobetitsch, KD2SJW, of Hicksville, New York

The Homer V. Thompson, W4CWV, and Annette P. Thompson, W4LKM, Memorial Scholarship

Kirsten M. Zima, KC9RWG, of Sorrento, Florida

The Alan G. Thorpe, K1TMW, Memorial Scholarship

Jacob J. Feltz, K9TVG, of Junction City, Wisconsin

The Gary Wagner, K3OMI, Scholarship

Franklin Wei, KN4KUN, of Oak Ridge, North Carolina

The Francis Walton Memorial Scholarship

Russell A. Goss, KD9FAL, of Brighton, Illinois

The Dick Warren, K6OBS, Memorial Scholarship

Lauren I. Vidal, K6LIV, of Vacaville, California

The Allen and Bertha Watson Memorial Scholarship

Kathleen Teel, KI5CHL, of Midwest City, Oklahoma

The Betty Weatherford, KQ6RE, Memorial Scholarship

Nathaniel J. Ortiz, KM6TVN, of Indio, California

The L. Phil and Alice J. Wicker Scholarship

Garner H. Fleming, KK4CLY, of Mebane, North Carolina

The William C. Winscott, N6CHA, Memorial Scholarship

Faith Hannah Lea, KD3Z, of Palm Coast, Florida

The YASME Foundation Scholarship

Thomas R. Fike, KG7FXT, of Scottsdale, Arizona

The Yankee Clipper Contest Club, Inc. Youth Scholarship

Jonathan W. Wanzer, KK6GXG, of Klamath Falls, Oregon

The You've Got A Friend in Pennsylvania Scholarship

Leann Geiser, KB3WUD, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania