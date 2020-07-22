ARRL Foundation Announces 2020 Scholarship Awards
The ARRL Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2020 scholarship awards. There were 103 awards this year, totaling $144,450. The non-profit Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) has generously awarded a grant to the ARRL Foundation to match each scholarship award on a dollar-for-dollar basis, lifting the grand total of scholarships awarded to $288,900.
The ARRL Foundation General Fund Scholarship
- Frances E. Bonte, KE8HPA, of Westerville, Ohio
- Kathleen S. Botterbush, KA9RLK, of Godfrey, Illinois
- Wyatt R. Law, AI6V, of Lakewood, California
- Garth V. Naillon, KF7KJG, of St. Helens, Oregon
- Jeffrey R. Purchatzke, KM6UFK, of San Diego, California
- Hannah E. Rosenfeld, W7HER, of Eugene, Oregon
- Robert M. Tenny, KD0WEZ, of Leawood, Kansas
- Nicholas Walter, KC9RMR, of Columbus, Indiana
- Ruth Willet, KM4LAO, of Cana, Virginia
- Levi J. Zima, KN4YHS, of Sorrento, Florida
The ARRL Rocky Mountain Division Scholarship
Catherine Hendricks, KE0DUF, of Wellsville, Utah
The Androscoggin Amateur Radio Club Scholarship
Megan G. Wagner, KC1FGH, of Westford, Massachusetts
The Atlanta Radio Club Scholarship
Jeremiah E. Thompson, KO4AST, of Decatur, Georgia
The Ernest L. Baulch, W2TX, and Marcia E. Baulch, WA2AKJ, Scholarship
William T. Ferguson, KJ4EYZ, of Virginia Beach, Virginia
The Richard W. Bendicksen, N7ZL, Memorial Scholarship
Daniel R. Grant, N2DRG, of Clayton, New York
The William Bennett, W7PHO, Memorial Scholarship
Adrianne V. Morrill, N7HYD, of Spokane, Washington
The Henry Broughton, K2AE, Memorial Scholarship
Anthony Comanzo, KD2HJH, of Niskayuna, New York
The Mary Lou Brown Scholarship
Kyle Tidwell, KJ7FHF, of Fairchild AFB, Washington
The William Gordon Buckner, W0VZK, Memorial Scholarship
Stephen A. Moore, K5VB, of Arlington, Texas
The L. B. Cebik, W4RNL, and Jean Cebik, N4TZP, Memorial Scholarship
- Thomas C. Hubbard, KK6WRU, of San Diego, California
- Ariel R. Berger, K2NYS, of Mahopac, New York
- Carissa L. Ferguson, KJ4EZA, of Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Renee E. Smith, KD2JEZ, of Haskell, New Jersey
The Central Arizona DX Association Scholarship
Grace A. Howard, N1LRO, of Tucson, Arizona
The Challenge Met Scholarship
Daley McMahon, KD2SVJ, of Goshen, New York
The Chicago FM Club Scholarship
Ashley N. Majors, K9ANM, of Mount Carmel, Illinois
The Tom and Judith Comstock Scholarship
Christopher W. Harper, KG5TIO, of Mangum, Oklahoma
The Irving W. Cook, WA0CGS, Scholarship
Madison S. Boutwell, KG5ZAO, of Denton, Texas
The Charles Clarke Cordle Memorial Scholarship
Zhenhao Yang, KN8U, of Atlanta, Georgia
The James Cothran, KD3NI, Scholarship
Paul Bartolemea, KD2KDG, of Baldwin, New York
The CTRI/Chris Seeber, KA1GEU, Memorial Scholarship
Julie Knappik, KB1YTT, of Raynham, Massachusetts
The Dayton Amateur Radio Association Scholarship
- Michael D. Fluegemann, KE8AQW, of Plymouth, Michigan
- Ian L. Parker, KG5LST, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Matthew W. Spiker, KE8FGB, of Shepherdstown, Wesr Virginia
- Samara R. Steinfeld, KC3OFN, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Zachary D. Whitlock, KJ7AGP of Sandy, Oregon
- Logan P. Selph, KN4PTA, of Leland, North Carolina
The Jake McClain Driver Scholarship
Ruben B. Bunag, KD5YTI, Armed Forces Pacific
The East Coast Amateur Radio Service (ECARS) Scholarship
James Gavrushenko, KB3ZGX, Langhorne, Pennsylvania
The FEMARA Scholarship
- Yettive S. Crestohl, K1YTV, of Marblehead, Massachusetts
- Joseph F. Murray, KC1EGK, of Braintree, Massachusetts
- Edward G. Ridolfi, KC1CMF, of Kittery, Maine
- Bahnou Hazel Upton, KB1OIS, of Mount Vernon, New Hampshire
The Charles N. Fisher Memorial Scholarship
Lukas J. Severinghaus, KK6AXQ, of Flagstaff, Arizona
The Michael J. Flosi Memorial Scholarship
Joshua W. George, W9JWG, of Cannelburg, Indiana
The Frankford Radio Club Scholarship
Andrew D. Heagle, KD2PFS, of East Syracuse, New York
The Clive Frazier, K9FWF, Scholarship
Connor L. Dickey, KD9LSV, of Decatur, Illinois
The Alfred E. Friend, Jr., W4CF, Memorial Scholarship
Martin S. Sullaway, NN1C, of Waban, Massachusetts
The Walter Gallinghouse, K5DSL, Scholarship
Jonathan D. Williams, K5DVT, of Huntsville, Arkansas
The Ted, W4VHF, and Itice, K4LVV, Goldthorpe Scholarship
Preston R. Roesslet, KE0JGH, of Nixa, Missouri
The ARRL Scholarship to Honor Barry Goldwater
- Stephen Chung, KC3ART, of Gaithersburg, Maryland
- Christopher J. Mentele, W0LSB, of Mitchell, South Dakota
The Paul and Helen L. Grauer Scholarship
Markus P. Baur, KD0VNZ, of Rolla, Missouri
The K2TEO Martin J. Green, Sr. Memorial Scholarship
Sankarsh R. Rao, KG5VKF, of Austin, Texas
The Gwinnett Amateur Radio Society Scholarship
Ryan J. Bibby, KN4RQL, of Fayetteville, Georgia
The Harry A. Hodges, W6YOO, Scholarship
Morgan M. Kopecky, KM6AJF, of Irvine, California
The Jackson County ARA Scholarship
Dominic N. Lannutti, KG5UDU, of Farmington, Arkansas
The Richard G. Kirkpatrick, K8WU, Memorial Scholarship
Rachel Heimke, KL4JY, of Anchorage, Alaska
The David Knaus Memorial Scholarship
Eric T. Albitz, N9ETA, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
The Helen Laughlin AM Mode Memorial Scholarship
Sarah E. Keiser, AG5TJ, of San Antonio, Texas
The Dr. James L. Lawson Memorial Scholarship
Shefali K. Janorkar, KD2FIW, of Staten Island, New York
The Louisiana Memorial Scholarship
Amber M. Mahler, KC5AMM, of Carencro, Louisiana
The Lois Manley, K7LMZ, and Randall Pitchford, WW7ZZ, Scholarship
Thomas Q. Koenig, KJ7JCD, of Ethel, Washington
The Fred R. McDaniel Memorial Scholarship
James A. Morrison, K0ECE, of Henderson, Texas
The Medical Amateur Radio Council (MARCO) Scholarship
Lydia Anderson, KE8HPZ, of Morrow, Ohio
The Edmond A. Metzger Scholarship
Justin T. Garbe, WA9JTG, of Glen Carbon, Illinois
The Joel R. Miller (W7PDX) and Martha C. Miller STEM Scholarship
Eric M. Poole, KI7ZRC, of Hillsboro, Oregon
The Mississippi Scholarship
Daniel A. Lovorn, KG5YZK, of Louisville, Mississippi
The Wilse Morgan, WX7P, Memorial ARRL Northwestern Division Scholarship
Joseph M. Pepe-Phelps, KL3JY, of Anchorage, Alaska
The Scholarship of the Morris Radio Club of New Jersey
Emily A. Boban, KE8ERE, of Madison, Ohio
The Wayne Nelson, KB4UT, Memorial Scholarship
Haley R. O’Connor, KN4MQY, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida
The North Fulton Amateur Radio League (NFARL) Scholarship
Alexandra C. Kemp, WD4BDQ, of Alpharetta, Georgia
The Northern California DX Foundation Scholarship
Jonathan Z. Kayne, KM4CFT, of Blacksburg, Virginia
The Old Man International Sideband Society (OMISS) Scholarship
Nathan A. Ciufo, KA3MTU, of Burlington, Kentucky
The K6GO Gayle Olson and NA6MB Mike Binder Scholarship
Justin Sheldon, KM6UHS, of Sylmar, California
The Orlando HamCation® Scholarship
Zechariah J. Lea, WX4TVJ, of Palm Coast, Florida
The Ozaukee Radio Club, W9CQO, Scholarship
Dakota M. Nyberg, KD9DIU, of River Falls, Wisconsin
The Palomar Amateur Radio Club (PARC) Scholarship
Jackie J. Roche, KK6OCG, of Valencia, California
The Ray, N0RP, and Katie, W0KTE, Pautz Scholarship
Benjamin W. Tyrrell, KE0AER, of Mission, Kansas
The PhD ARA Scholarship
Charles N. Van Cleve, KE0PRH, of Ballwin, Missouri
The Rfinder LLC – Arthur L. Greenberg, W2LH, and Madeline Greenberg, W2EEO, Memorial Scholarship
Declan M. O’Hara, KG7HTE, of Lebanon, Oregon
The Donald Riebhoff Memorial Scholarship
Jed J. Pulley, KC9WKH, of Stoughton, Wisconsin
The Bill Salerno, W2ONV, and Ann Salerno Memorial Scholarship
Jonathan Z. Keiser, AG5SY, of San Antonio, Texas
The Eugene “Gene” Sallee, W4YFR, Memorial Scholarship
Kevin O’Brien, KK4AXG, of Mableton, Georgia
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club (SVARC) Scholarship
Michael Geesaman, KJ4SST, of Lanexa, Virginia
The Six Meter Club of Chicago Scholarship
Joseph P. Noga, KC9WIC, of Indian Head Park, Illinois
The Carole J Streeter Scholarship
- Weston J. Genender, K0WJG, of Evergreen, Colorado
- Gabrielle Lee, KI5BFA, of Edmond, Oklahoma
- Eryn P. Wagoner, KE0WEY, of Carthage, Missouri
The Robert D., W8ST, and Donna J., W9DJS, Streeter Scholarship
Marissa D. Cartwright, KE0BGH, of Blakesburg, Iowa
The Norman F. Strohmeier, W2VRS, Memorial Scholarship
Katarina A. Kobetitsch, KD2SJW, of Hicksville, New York
The Homer V. Thompson, W4CWV, and Annette P. Thompson, W4LKM, Memorial Scholarship
Kirsten M. Zima, KC9RWG, of Sorrento, Florida
The Alan G. Thorpe, K1TMW, Memorial Scholarship
Jacob J. Feltz, K9TVG, of Junction City, Wisconsin
The Gary Wagner, K3OMI, Scholarship
Franklin Wei, KN4KUN, of Oak Ridge, North Carolina
The Francis Walton Memorial Scholarship
Russell A. Goss, KD9FAL, of Brighton, Illinois
The Dick Warren, K6OBS, Memorial Scholarship
Lauren I. Vidal, K6LIV, of Vacaville, California
The Allen and Bertha Watson Memorial Scholarship
Kathleen Teel, KI5CHL, of Midwest City, Oklahoma
The Betty Weatherford, KQ6RE, Memorial Scholarship
Nathaniel J. Ortiz, KM6TVN, of Indio, California
The L. Phil and Alice J. Wicker Scholarship
Garner H. Fleming, KK4CLY, of Mebane, North Carolina
The William C. Winscott, N6CHA, Memorial Scholarship
Faith Hannah Lea, KD3Z, of Palm Coast, Florida
The YASME Foundation Scholarship
Thomas R. Fike, KG7FXT, of Scottsdale, Arizona
The Yankee Clipper Contest Club, Inc. Youth Scholarship
Jonathan W. Wanzer, KK6GXG, of Klamath Falls, Oregon
The You've Got A Friend in Pennsylvania Scholarship
Leann Geiser, KB3WUD, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania
