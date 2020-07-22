ARRL

ARRL Foundation Announces 2020 Scholarship Awards

07/22/2020

The ARRL Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2020 scholarship awards. There were 103 awards this year, totaling $144,450. The non-profit Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) has generously awarded a grant to the ARRL Foundation to match each scholarship award on a dollar-for-dollar basis, lifting the grand total of scholarships awarded to $288,900.

The ARRL Foundation General Fund Scholarship

  • Frances E. Bonte, KE8HPA, of Westerville, Ohio 
  • Kathleen S. Botterbush, KA9RLK, of Godfrey, Illinois 
  • Wyatt R. Law, AI6V, of Lakewood, California 
  • Garth V. Naillon, KF7KJG, of St. Helens, Oregon
  •  Jeffrey R. Purchatzke, KM6UFK, of San Diego, California
  • Hannah E. Rosenfeld, W7HER, of Eugene, Oregon
  • Robert M. Tenny, KD0WEZ, of Leawood, Kansas
  • Nicholas Walter, KC9RMR, of Columbus, Indiana
  • Ruth Willet, KM4LAO, of Cana, Virginia
  • Levi J. Zima, KN4YHS, of Sorrento, Florida

The ARRL Rocky Mountain Division Scholarship

Catherine Hendricks, KE0DUF, of Wellsville, Utah

The Androscoggin Amateur Radio Club Scholarship

Megan G. Wagner, KC1FGH, of Westford, Massachusetts 

The Atlanta Radio Club Scholarship

Jeremiah E. Thompson, KO4AST, of Decatur, Georgia 

The Ernest L. Baulch, W2TX, and Marcia E. Baulch, WA2AKJ, Scholarship

William T. Ferguson, KJ4EYZ, of Virginia Beach, Virginia 

The Richard W. Bendicksen, N7ZL, Memorial Scholarship

Daniel R. Grant, N2DRG, of Clayton, New York 

The William Bennett, W7PHO, Memorial Scholarship

Adrianne V. Morrill, N7HYD, of Spokane, Washington 

The Henry Broughton, K2AE, Memorial Scholarship

Anthony Comanzo, KD2HJH, of Niskayuna, New York 

The Mary Lou Brown Scholarship

Kyle Tidwell, KJ7FHF, of Fairchild AFB, Washington 

The William Gordon Buckner, W0VZK, Memorial Scholarship

Stephen A. Moore, K5VB, of Arlington, Texas 

The L. B. Cebik, W4RNL, and Jean Cebik, N4TZP, Memorial Scholarship 

  • Thomas C. Hubbard, KK6WRU, of San Diego, California 
  • Ariel R. Berger, K2NYS, of Mahopac, New York 
  • Carissa L. Ferguson, KJ4EZA, of Virginia Beach, Virginia 
  • Renee E. Smith, KD2JEZ, of Haskell, New Jersey 

The Central Arizona DX Association Scholarship 

Grace A. Howard, N1LRO, of Tucson, Arizona 

The Challenge Met Scholarship

Daley McMahon, KD2SVJ, of Goshen, New York 

The Chicago FM Club Scholarship

Ashley N. Majors, K9ANM, of Mount Carmel, Illinois 

The Tom and Judith Comstock Scholarship

Christopher W. Harper, KG5TIO, of Mangum, Oklahoma 

The Irving W. Cook, WA0CGS, Scholarship

Madison S. Boutwell, KG5ZAO, of Denton, Texas

The Charles Clarke Cordle Memorial Scholarship

Zhenhao Yang, KN8U, of Atlanta, Georgia 

The James Cothran, KD3NI, Scholarship

Paul Bartolemea, KD2KDG, of Baldwin, New York 

The CTRI/Chris Seeber, KA1GEU, Memorial Scholarship

Julie Knappik, KB1YTT, of Raynham, Massachusetts 

The Dayton Amateur Radio Association Scholarship

  • Michael D. Fluegemann, KE8AQW, of Plymouth, Michigan 
  • Ian L. Parker, KG5LST, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 
  • Matthew W. Spiker, KE8FGB, of Shepherdstown, Wesr Virginia 
  • Samara R. Steinfeld, KC3OFN, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Zachary D. Whitlock, KJ7AGP of Sandy, Oregon 
  • Logan P. Selph, KN4PTA, of Leland, North Carolina 

The Jake McClain Driver Scholarship 

Ruben B. Bunag, KD5YTI, Armed Forces Pacific 

The East Coast Amateur Radio Service (ECARS) Scholarship 

James Gavrushenko, KB3ZGX, Langhorne, Pennsylvania 

The FEMARA Scholarship

  • Yettive S. Crestohl, K1YTV, of Marblehead, Massachusetts 
  • Joseph F. Murray, KC1EGK, of Braintree, Massachusetts 
  • Edward G. Ridolfi, KC1CMF, of Kittery, Maine 
  • Bahnou Hazel Upton, KB1OIS, of Mount Vernon, New Hampshire 

The Charles N. Fisher Memorial Scholarship 

Lukas J. Severinghaus, KK6AXQ, of Flagstaff, Arizona 

The Michael J. Flosi Memorial Scholarship 

Joshua W. George, W9JWG, of Cannelburg, Indiana 

The Frankford Radio Club Scholarship

Andrew D. Heagle, KD2PFS, of East Syracuse, New York 

The Clive Frazier, K9FWF, Scholarship

Connor L. Dickey, KD9LSV, of Decatur, Illinois 

The Alfred E. Friend, Jr., W4CF, Memorial Scholarship

Martin S. Sullaway, NN1C, of Waban, Massachusetts 

The Walter Gallinghouse, K5DSL, Scholarship

Jonathan D. Williams, K5DVT, of Huntsville, Arkansas 

The Ted, W4VHF, and Itice, K4LVV, Goldthorpe Scholarship

Preston R. Roesslet, KE0JGH, of Nixa, Missouri 

The ARRL Scholarship to Honor Barry Goldwater

  • Stephen Chung, KC3ART, of Gaithersburg, Maryland 
  • Christopher J. Mentele, W0LSB, of Mitchell, South Dakota 

The Paul and Helen L. Grauer Scholarship

Markus P. Baur, KD0VNZ, of Rolla, Missouri

The K2TEO Martin J. Green, Sr. Memorial Scholarship 

Sankarsh R. Rao, KG5VKF, of Austin, Texas 

The Gwinnett Amateur Radio Society Scholarship

Ryan J. Bibby, KN4RQL, of Fayetteville, Georgia 

The Harry A. Hodges, W6YOO, Scholarship

Morgan M. Kopecky, KM6AJF, of Irvine, California

The Jackson County ARA Scholarship

Dominic N. Lannutti, KG5UDU, of Farmington, Arkansas 

The Richard G. Kirkpatrick, K8WU, Memorial Scholarship

Rachel Heimke, KL4JY, of Anchorage, Alaska 

The David Knaus Memorial Scholarship

Eric T. Albitz, N9ETA, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin 

The Helen Laughlin AM Mode Memorial Scholarship

Sarah E. Keiser, AG5TJ, of San Antonio, Texas 

The Dr. James L. Lawson Memorial Scholarship

Shefali K. Janorkar, KD2FIW, of Staten Island, New York 

The Louisiana Memorial Scholarship

Amber M. Mahler, KC5AMM, of Carencro, Louisiana 

The Lois Manley, K7LMZ, and Randall Pitchford, WW7ZZ, Scholarship

Thomas Q. Koenig, KJ7JCD, of Ethel, Washington 

The Fred R. McDaniel Memorial Scholarship

James A. Morrison, K0ECE, of Henderson, Texas

The Medical Amateur Radio Council (MARCO) Scholarship

Lydia Anderson, KE8HPZ, of Morrow, Ohio 

The Edmond A. Metzger Scholarship

Justin T. Garbe, WA9JTG, of Glen Carbon, Illinois 

The Joel R. Miller (W7PDX) and Martha C. Miller STEM Scholarship

Eric M. Poole, KI7ZRC, of Hillsboro, Oregon 

The Mississippi Scholarship

Daniel A. Lovorn, KG5YZK, of Louisville, Mississippi 

The Wilse Morgan, WX7P, Memorial ARRL Northwestern Division Scholarship

Joseph M. Pepe-Phelps, KL3JY, of Anchorage, Alaska 

The Scholarship of the Morris Radio Club of New Jersey

Emily A. Boban, KE8ERE, of Madison, Ohio 

The Wayne Nelson, KB4UT, Memorial Scholarship

Haley R. O’Connor, KN4MQY, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida 

The North Fulton Amateur Radio League (NFARL) Scholarship

Alexandra C. Kemp, WD4BDQ, of Alpharetta, Georgia 

The Northern California DX Foundation Scholarship

Jonathan Z. Kayne, KM4CFT, of Blacksburg, Virginia 

The Old Man International Sideband Society (OMISS) Scholarship

Nathan A. Ciufo, KA3MTU, of Burlington, Kentucky 

The K6GO Gayle Olson and NA6MB Mike Binder Scholarship

Justin Sheldon, KM6UHS, of Sylmar, California

The Orlando HamCation® Scholarship

Zechariah J. Lea, WX4TVJ, of Palm Coast, Florida

The Ozaukee Radio Club, W9CQO, Scholarship

Dakota M. Nyberg, KD9DIU, of River Falls, Wisconsin 

The Palomar Amateur Radio Club (PARC) Scholarship

Jackie J. Roche, KK6OCG, of Valencia, California 

The Ray, N0RP, and Katie, W0KTE, Pautz Scholarship

Benjamin W. Tyrrell, KE0AER, of Mission, Kansas 

The PhD ARA Scholarship

Charles N. Van Cleve, KE0PRH, of Ballwin, Missouri 

The Rfinder LLC – Arthur L. Greenberg, W2LH, and Madeline Greenberg, W2EEO, Memorial Scholarship

Declan M. O’Hara, KG7HTE, of Lebanon, Oregon 

The Donald Riebhoff Memorial Scholarship

Jed J. Pulley, KC9WKH, of Stoughton, Wisconsin 

The Bill Salerno, W2ONV, and Ann Salerno Memorial Scholarship

Jonathan Z. Keiser, AG5SY, of San Antonio, Texas 

The Eugene “Gene” Sallee, W4YFR, Memorial Scholarship

Kevin O’Brien, KK4AXG, of Mableton, Georgia 

The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club (SVARC) Scholarship

Michael Geesaman, KJ4SST, of Lanexa, Virginia

The Six Meter Club of Chicago Scholarship

Joseph P. Noga, KC9WIC, of Indian Head Park, Illinois

The Carole J Streeter Scholarship

  • Weston J. Genender, K0WJG, of Evergreen, Colorado 
  • Gabrielle Lee, KI5BFA, of Edmond, Oklahoma 
  • Eryn P. Wagoner, KE0WEY, of Carthage, Missouri 

The Robert D., W8ST, and Donna J., W9DJS, Streeter Scholarship

Marissa D. Cartwright, KE0BGH, of Blakesburg, Iowa 

The Norman F. Strohmeier, W2VRS, Memorial Scholarship

Katarina A. Kobetitsch, KD2SJW, of Hicksville, New York 

The Homer V. Thompson, W4CWV, and Annette P. Thompson, W4LKM, Memorial Scholarship

Kirsten M. Zima, KC9RWG, of Sorrento, Florida 

The Alan G. Thorpe, K1TMW, Memorial Scholarship

Jacob J. Feltz, K9TVG, of Junction City, Wisconsin 

The Gary Wagner, K3OMI, Scholarship

Franklin Wei, KN4KUN, of Oak Ridge, North Carolina 

The Francis Walton Memorial Scholarship

Russell A. Goss, KD9FAL, of Brighton, Illinois

The Dick Warren, K6OBS, Memorial Scholarship

Lauren I. Vidal, K6LIV, of Vacaville, California

The Allen and Bertha Watson Memorial Scholarship

Kathleen Teel, KI5CHL, of Midwest City, Oklahoma 

The Betty Weatherford, KQ6RE, Memorial Scholarship

Nathaniel J. Ortiz, KM6TVN, of Indio, California 

The L. Phil and Alice J. Wicker Scholarship

Garner H. Fleming, KK4CLY, of Mebane, North Carolina 

The William C. Winscott, N6CHA, Memorial Scholarship

Faith Hannah Lea, KD3Z, of Palm Coast, Florida 

The YASME Foundation Scholarship

Thomas R. Fike, KG7FXT, of Scottsdale, Arizona 

The Yankee Clipper Contest Club, Inc. Youth Scholarship

Jonathan W. Wanzer, KK6GXG, of Klamath Falls, Oregon 

The You've Got A Friend in Pennsylvania Scholarship

Leann Geiser, KB3WUD, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania



