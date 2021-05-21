ARRL

ARRL Foundation Announces 2021 Scholarship Awards

05/21/2021

The ARRL Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2021 scholarship awards. There were 122 awards this year, totaling $564,250. Congratulations to all scholarship recipients! 

The ARRL Foundation General Fund Scholarship, $2,000 each 

Samuel Berry, AE0KH, of Iowa City, Iowa 

James C. Creamer, KN4TEXASF, of Crescent Springs, Kentucky 

Christopher J. Mentele, W0LSB, of Mitchell, South Dakota 

Desmond J. Sharpe, KB3LKM, of Woodstock, Illinois 

Nicola Thompson, K0MTC, of Clovis, California 

The Chick Allen, NW3Y, Scholarship, $3,000 

Zachary A. Martin, KC3EWK, of Newmanstown, Pennsylvania 

The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $25,000 each 

Francis E. Bonte, KE8HPA, of Westerville, Ohio 

Alisha M. Lin, K6AML, of Lake Forest, California

 Mason W. Matrazzo, KM4SII, of Clemons, North Carolina 

Sarah M. Porter, KM4WLQ, of Rock Hill, South Carolina 

Hannah E. Rosenfeld, W7HER, of Eugene, Oregon 

Daniel R. Thomson, KB7DRT, of Rigby, Idaho 

The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $15,000 each 

Jacob J. Gardner, KE8NIX, of Sunbury, Ohio 

Steven T. MacLeroy, KN4STM, of Sylacauga, Alabama 

David A. Puma, KG5UBB, of Crossroads, Texas 

Rowen K. Warren, AE0CP, of Telluride, Colorado 

The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $10,000 each

Nathan J. Appel, KD8ZIA, of Jenison, Michicgan 

Ryan J. Bibby, KN4RQL, of Fayetteville, Georgia 

Christopher M. Brault, KD8YVJ, of Liberty Township, Ohio

Lucas E. Carlson, KM6RXW, of Ramona, California

Holden J. Correia-Fischer, KD2JPV, of Collingswood, New Jersey 

Steven M. Drabbant, K5ZL, of Conroe, Texas 

Russell A. Goss, KD9FAL, of Brighton, Illinois 

Catherine Hong, KC1MFU, of Cambridge, Massachusetts 

Jonathan Z. Keiser, AG5SY, of San Antonio, Texas 

Julie Knappik, KB1YTT, of Raynham, Massachusetts 

Faith Hannah Lea, KD3Z, of Palm Coast, Florida 

Zechariah J. Lea, WX4TVJ, of Palm Coast, Florida 

Jacob Nagel, AD0JA, of Wright City, Missouri 

Declan M. O’Hara, KG7HTE, of Lebanon, Oregon 

Noah J. Sevcik, K9BZY, of Long Grove, Illinois 

Maya Tamir, KM6VKD, of San Diego, California 

Carolina M. Whitaker, KD9NKM, of Indianapolis, Indiana 

The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $5,000 each

Cameron B. Blew, N6CAM, of Irvine, California 

Conner L. Dickey, KD9LSV, of Decatur, Illinois 

Allison H. Painter, KI7GIN,of Paradise, Utah 

Kathryn G. Robertson, KC3NCT, of Dayton, Maryland 

The Atlanta Radio Club Scholarship, $500 

Joshua A. Garcia-Barreto, KM4OMX, of Lawrenceville, Georgia 

The Ernest L. Baulch, W2TX, and Marcia E. Baulch, WA2AKJ, Scholarship, $3,500 

Rachel C. Jones, KO4HLC, of Grovetown, Georgia 

The Richard W. Bendicksen, N7ZL, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 

Nicholas F. Stone, K5NFS, of Harrison, Arkansas 

The Rev. Paul E. Bittner, W0AIH, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 

Elizabeth G. Ziemer, KD9ORR, of Chicago, Illinois 

The Byron Blanchard, N1EKV, Memorial Scholarship, $500 

Allison K. Maurice, KH2AK, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire 

The Henry Broughton, K2AE, Memorial Scholarship, $2,000 

Anthony L. Comanzo, KD2HJH, of Schenectady, New York 

The Mary Lou Brown Scholarship, $2,500 

Daniel J. Hill, KD7WER, of Grants Pass, Oregon

 The William Gordon Buckner, W0VZK, Memorial Scholarship, $2,000 

Caleb M. DeWitt, K8LZD, of Jenison, Michigan 

The L. B. Cebik, W4RNL, and Jean Cebik, N4TZP, Memorial Scholarship, $5,000 

Ariel R. Berger, K2NYS, of Mahopac, New York 

Anne E. Frank, KD9LRB, of Deer Park, Wisconsin

 Tahmara N. Hendrickson, KC9UJM, of Viroqua, Wisconsin 

Emma R. Schaefer, KC9YGJ, of Black Earth, Wisconsin 

Sharon Tamir, W6TXT, of San Diego, California 

The Challenge Met Scholarship, $500 

Johndavid K. Stephenson, KJ7DPG, of Scottsdale, Arizona 

The Tom and Judith Comstock Scholarship, $2,000 

Madison S. Boutwell, KG5ZAO, of Denton, Texas 

The Irving W. Cook, WA0CGS, Scholarship, $1,000 

Michael G. Rubin, KD0PZI, of Lawrence, Kansas 

The Charles Clarke Cordle Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 

Ryan P. Hall, KO4FVC, of Birmingham, Alabama 

The James Cothran, KD3NI, Scholarship, $2,000 

Flora G. McConkie, KB3VOF, of Wilmington, Delaware 

The Dayton Amateur Radio Association Scholarship, $1,500 each 

Jaxon J. Dupre, N0XNN, of Saint Augustine, Florida

Justin R. Ellis, KJ6PWP, of Herald, California 

Jason Schlottman, KR7JAS, of Tucson, Arizona 

Noah Severinghaus, KE8BGR, of Flagstaff, Arizona 

Eryn P. Wagoner, KE0WEY, of Carthage, Missouri 

The Jake McClain Driver Scholarship, $1,000 

Logan R. Heinzelman, KI5HXE, of Stuttgart, Arkansas 

The East Coast Amateur Radio Service (ECARS) Scholarship, $2,000 each

 Lydia Anderson, KE8HPZ, of Morrow, Ohio

Rebecca C. Button, KM4PWB, of Milford, Virginia 

Logan M. Chapman, KE8OIB, of Ramona, California 

The FEMARA Scholarship, $2,000 each 

Michael A. Cullen, K6MAC, of Newport, Rhode Island

Samuel E. Gerhard, KC1NWR, of North Providence, Rhode Island

Sarah J. Hull, W1SJH, of Hancock, New Hampshire

Simon S. Page, KC1FJD, of York, Maine 

The Charles N. Fisher Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 

Thomas R. Fike, KG7FXT, of Scottsdale, Arizona 

The Frankford Radio Club Scholarship, $1,500 

Catherine H. Deskur, KD2IDD, of Vestal, New York 

The Alfred E. Friend, Jr., W4CF, Memorial Scholarship, $5,000 

Sankarsh R. Rao, KG5VKF, of Leander, Texas 

The Walter Gallinghouse, K5DSL, Scholarship, $1,000 

Justin A. Contreras, KI5CKQ, of West Monroe, Louisiana 

The Ted, W4VHF, and Itice, K4LVV, Goldthorpe Scholarship, $500 

Justin M. Wolters, N8FCC, of Byron Center, Michigan 

The ARRL Scholarship to Honor Barry Goldwater, $5,000 

Matthew W. Spiker, KE8FGB, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia 

The Paul and Helen L. Grauer Scholarship, $1,000 

Samuel H. Leigh, KE0GLI, of Rolla, Missouri 

The K2TEO Martin J. Green, Sr., and K2PLF Martin J. Green, Jr. Memorial Scholarship, $2,000 

Alexandra C. Kemp, WD4BDQ, of Alpharetta, Georgia 

The Gwinnett Amateur Radio Society Scholarship, $1,000 

Brianna L. Greenberg, KK4VFP, of Valdosta, Georgia 

The Harry A. Hodges, W6YOO, Scholarship, $1,000 

Truman M. Lindsey, N6TRU, San Jose, California 

The Indianapolis Amateur Radio Association Scholarship, $1,000 

Laura A. Accola, W9MBA, of Fall Creek, Wisconsin 

The IRARC Memorial, Joseph P. Rubino, WA4MMD, Scholarship, $750 

Clayton J. Paus, K4CJP, of New Port Richey, Florida 

The Richard G. Kirkpatrick, K8WU, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 

Paul Bartolemea, N2IP, of Baldwin, New York 

The David Knaus Memorial Scholarship, $2,000 

Ryan J. Sissons, KD9BGD, of Bargersville, Indiana 

The Helen Laughlin AM Mode Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 

Sarah E. Keiser, AG5TJ, San Antonio, Texas 

The Dr. James L. Lawson Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 

Anthony R. Lazzazero, W2ZIA, of Alden, New York 

The Lois Manley, K7LMZ, and Randall Pitchford, WW7ZZ, Scholarship, $1,000 

Caroline M. Conolly, KI7AJB, of Dallas, Oregon

The Medical Amateur Radio Council (MARCO) Scholarship, $1,000 

Sadie M. Sarkisian, KK6VKV, of Pacific Palisades, California 

The Metro Atlanta Telephone Pioneer Amateur Radio Club Scholarship, $2,000 

Joseph N. Fletcher, KM4PSL, of Scottsdale, Arizona 

The Edmond A. Metzger Scholarship, $500 

Peter Handler, KD9LPV, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois 

The Joel R. Miller (W7PDX) and Martha C. Miller STEM Scholarship, $1,000 

Hunter A. Squires, KG7JXX, of Lewisville, Idaho 

The Scholarship of the Morris Radio Club of New Jersey, $1,000 

Allan J. Baum, K2AJB, of Lincoln Park, New Jersey 

The Wayne Nelson, KB4UT, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 

Mackenzie S. Fravel, KO4JFZ, of Tallahassee, Florida 

The New England Amateur Radio Festival (NEAR-Fest) Scholarship, $1,500 

Jacob A. Gionfriddo, KC1LYP, of Newington, Connecticut 

The Fritz Nitsch, W4NTO, Memorial Scholarship, $5,000 each 

Carissa L. Ferguson, KJ4EZA, of Virginia Beach, Virginia 

William T. Ferguson, KJ4EYZ, of Virginia Beach, Virginia 

The North Fulton Amateur Radio League (NFARL) Scholarship, $2,000  

Emily E. Wilbourn, KM4JXB, of Jefferson, Georgia 

The North Texas Section Bob Nelson, KB5BNU, Scholarship, $750 

Jack F. Paylor, W5NIO, of Spring, Texas 

The Old Man International Sideband Society (OMISS) Scholarship, $1,000 

Philip N. Pierce, KD9NYH, of Peoria, Illinois 

The K6GO Gayle Olson and NA6MB Mike Binder Scholarship, $1,000 

Jacob B. Weiser, KM6ZBU, of Oceanside, California 

The Orlando HamCation® Scholarship, $1,000 

Addison W. English, KO4IEJ, of Lake Mary, Florida

The Ozaukee Radio Club, W9CQO, Scholarship, $2,000 

Nesya G. Graupe, KD9JNT, of Mequon, Wisconsin 

The Palomar Amateur Radio Club (PARC) Scholarship, $1,000 

Thomas C. Hubbard, KK6WRU, of San Diego, California 

The Ray, N0RP, and Katie, W0KTE, Pautz Scholarship, $1,000 

Benjamin W. Tyrrell, KE0AER, of Mission, Kansas 

The Pikes Peak Radio Amateur Association (PPRAA) Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 

David Bolt, KE0YJO, of Colorado Springs, Colorado 

The Potomac Valley Radio Club (PVRC) Scholarship, $1,500 

Stephen Chung, KC3ART, of Gaithersburg, Maryland 

The RFinder LLC - Arthur L. Greenberg, W2LH, and Madeline Greenberg, W2EEO, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 

Matthew T. Self, KN4EDG, of Oviedo, Florida 

The Donald Riebhoff Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 

Gil Tamir, N6GIL, of San Diego, California 

The Bill Salerno, W2ONV, and Ann Salerno Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 each 

Dylan Medici, K2EVE, of Rockaway, New Jersey

Lukas J. Severinghaus, KK6AXQ, of Flagstaff, Arizona 

The Six Meter Club of Chicago Scholarship, $500 

Sherri J. Pearcy, KC9UXP, of Belknap, Illinois 

The Carole J Streeter Scholarship, $1,000 

Cheyenne K. Sterner, N0CKS, of Elizabeth, Colorado

 The Homer V. Thompson, W4CWV, and Annette P. Thompson, W4LKM, Memorial Scholarship, $1,500 

Hunter Maslin, K4HMM, of Valrico, Florida 

The Alan G. Thorpe, K1TMW, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 

Kaleb T. Ruddle, KN4JGJ, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 

The Gary Wagner, K3OMI, Scholarship, $1,000 

Ethan J. Clay, KO4HTG, of Charlotte, North Carolina 

The Dick Warren, K6OBS, Memorial Scholarship, $500 

Oliver L. Trevor, KM6WOX, of Pleasanton, California 

The Allen and Bertha Watson Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 

McKenzie L. Menefee, KI5MHA, of Blanchard, Oklahoma 

The Betty Weatherford, KQ6RE, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 

Virginia R. Smith, NV5F, of Fort Worth, Texas 

The L. Phil and Alice J. Wicker Scholarship, $2,000 

Jonathan E. Tatum, KX4ZH, of Richmond, Virginia 

The William C. Winscott, N6CHA, Memorial Scholarship, $2,500 

Evan M. Kauffman, KC8EK, of Bellefontaine, Ohio 

The YASME Foundation Scholarship, $5,000 

Jacob L. Feltz, K9TVG, of Junction City, Wisconsin 

The Yankee Clipper Contest Club, Inc. Youth Scholarship, $2,000 

Martin S. Sullaway, NN1C, of Waban, Massachusetts 

The You've Got A Friend in Pennsylvania Scholarship, $1,000

Collin A. McCoy, K3SVT, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

 

 

  



