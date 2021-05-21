ARRL Foundation Announces 2021 Scholarship Awards
The ARRL Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2021 scholarship awards. There were 122 awards this year, totaling $564,250. Congratulations to all scholarship recipients!
The ARRL Foundation General Fund Scholarship, $2,000 each
Samuel Berry, AE0KH, of Iowa City, Iowa
James C. Creamer, KN4TEXASF, of Crescent Springs, Kentucky
Christopher J. Mentele, W0LSB, of Mitchell, South Dakota
Desmond J. Sharpe, KB3LKM, of Woodstock, Illinois
Nicola Thompson, K0MTC, of Clovis, California
The Chick Allen, NW3Y, Scholarship, $3,000
Zachary A. Martin, KC3EWK, of Newmanstown, Pennsylvania
The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $25,000 each
Francis E. Bonte, KE8HPA, of Westerville, Ohio
Alisha M. Lin, K6AML, of Lake Forest, California
Mason W. Matrazzo, KM4SII, of Clemons, North Carolina
Sarah M. Porter, KM4WLQ, of Rock Hill, South Carolina
Hannah E. Rosenfeld, W7HER, of Eugene, Oregon
Daniel R. Thomson, KB7DRT, of Rigby, Idaho
The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $15,000 each
Jacob J. Gardner, KE8NIX, of Sunbury, Ohio
Steven T. MacLeroy, KN4STM, of Sylacauga, Alabama
David A. Puma, KG5UBB, of Crossroads, Texas
Rowen K. Warren, AE0CP, of Telluride, Colorado
The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $10,000 each
Nathan J. Appel, KD8ZIA, of Jenison, Michicgan
Ryan J. Bibby, KN4RQL, of Fayetteville, Georgia
Christopher M. Brault, KD8YVJ, of Liberty Township, Ohio
Lucas E. Carlson, KM6RXW, of Ramona, California
Holden J. Correia-Fischer, KD2JPV, of Collingswood, New Jersey
Steven M. Drabbant, K5ZL, of Conroe, Texas
Russell A. Goss, KD9FAL, of Brighton, Illinois
Catherine Hong, KC1MFU, of Cambridge, Massachusetts
Jonathan Z. Keiser, AG5SY, of San Antonio, Texas
Julie Knappik, KB1YTT, of Raynham, Massachusetts
Faith Hannah Lea, KD3Z, of Palm Coast, Florida
Zechariah J. Lea, WX4TVJ, of Palm Coast, Florida
Jacob Nagel, AD0JA, of Wright City, Missouri
Declan M. O’Hara, KG7HTE, of Lebanon, Oregon
Noah J. Sevcik, K9BZY, of Long Grove, Illinois
Maya Tamir, KM6VKD, of San Diego, California
Carolina M. Whitaker, KD9NKM, of Indianapolis, Indiana
The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $5,000 each
Cameron B. Blew, N6CAM, of Irvine, California
Conner L. Dickey, KD9LSV, of Decatur, Illinois
Allison H. Painter, KI7GIN,of Paradise, Utah
Kathryn G. Robertson, KC3NCT, of Dayton, Maryland
The Atlanta Radio Club Scholarship, $500
Joshua A. Garcia-Barreto, KM4OMX, of Lawrenceville, Georgia
The Ernest L. Baulch, W2TX, and Marcia E. Baulch, WA2AKJ, Scholarship, $3,500
Rachel C. Jones, KO4HLC, of Grovetown, Georgia
The Richard W. Bendicksen, N7ZL, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Nicholas F. Stone, K5NFS, of Harrison, Arkansas
The Rev. Paul E. Bittner, W0AIH, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Elizabeth G. Ziemer, KD9ORR, of Chicago, Illinois
The Byron Blanchard, N1EKV, Memorial Scholarship, $500
Allison K. Maurice, KH2AK, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire
The Henry Broughton, K2AE, Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
Anthony L. Comanzo, KD2HJH, of Schenectady, New York
The Mary Lou Brown Scholarship, $2,500
Daniel J. Hill, KD7WER, of Grants Pass, Oregon
The William Gordon Buckner, W0VZK, Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
Caleb M. DeWitt, K8LZD, of Jenison, Michigan
The L. B. Cebik, W4RNL, and Jean Cebik, N4TZP, Memorial Scholarship, $5,000
Ariel R. Berger, K2NYS, of Mahopac, New York
Anne E. Frank, KD9LRB, of Deer Park, Wisconsin
Tahmara N. Hendrickson, KC9UJM, of Viroqua, Wisconsin
Emma R. Schaefer, KC9YGJ, of Black Earth, Wisconsin
Sharon Tamir, W6TXT, of San Diego, California
The Challenge Met Scholarship, $500
Johndavid K. Stephenson, KJ7DPG, of Scottsdale, Arizona
The Tom and Judith Comstock Scholarship, $2,000
Madison S. Boutwell, KG5ZAO, of Denton, Texas
The Irving W. Cook, WA0CGS, Scholarship, $1,000
Michael G. Rubin, KD0PZI, of Lawrence, Kansas
The Charles Clarke Cordle Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Ryan P. Hall, KO4FVC, of Birmingham, Alabama
The James Cothran, KD3NI, Scholarship, $2,000
Flora G. McConkie, KB3VOF, of Wilmington, Delaware
The Dayton Amateur Radio Association Scholarship, $1,500 each
Jaxon J. Dupre, N0XNN, of Saint Augustine, Florida
Justin R. Ellis, KJ6PWP, of Herald, California
Jason Schlottman, KR7JAS, of Tucson, Arizona
Noah Severinghaus, KE8BGR, of Flagstaff, Arizona
Eryn P. Wagoner, KE0WEY, of Carthage, Missouri
The Jake McClain Driver Scholarship, $1,000
Logan R. Heinzelman, KI5HXE, of Stuttgart, Arkansas
The East Coast Amateur Radio Service (ECARS) Scholarship, $2,000 each
Lydia Anderson, KE8HPZ, of Morrow, Ohio
Rebecca C. Button, KM4PWB, of Milford, Virginia
Logan M. Chapman, KE8OIB, of Ramona, California
The FEMARA Scholarship, $2,000 each
Michael A. Cullen, K6MAC, of Newport, Rhode Island
Samuel E. Gerhard, KC1NWR, of North Providence, Rhode Island
Sarah J. Hull, W1SJH, of Hancock, New Hampshire
Simon S. Page, KC1FJD, of York, Maine
The Charles N. Fisher Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Thomas R. Fike, KG7FXT, of Scottsdale, Arizona
The Frankford Radio Club Scholarship, $1,500
Catherine H. Deskur, KD2IDD, of Vestal, New York
The Alfred E. Friend, Jr., W4CF, Memorial Scholarship, $5,000
Sankarsh R. Rao, KG5VKF, of Leander, Texas
The Walter Gallinghouse, K5DSL, Scholarship, $1,000
Justin A. Contreras, KI5CKQ, of West Monroe, Louisiana
The Ted, W4VHF, and Itice, K4LVV, Goldthorpe Scholarship, $500
Justin M. Wolters, N8FCC, of Byron Center, Michigan
The ARRL Scholarship to Honor Barry Goldwater, $5,000
Matthew W. Spiker, KE8FGB, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia
The Paul and Helen L. Grauer Scholarship, $1,000
Samuel H. Leigh, KE0GLI, of Rolla, Missouri
The K2TEO Martin J. Green, Sr., and K2PLF Martin J. Green, Jr. Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
Alexandra C. Kemp, WD4BDQ, of Alpharetta, Georgia
The Gwinnett Amateur Radio Society Scholarship, $1,000
Brianna L. Greenberg, KK4VFP, of Valdosta, Georgia
The Harry A. Hodges, W6YOO, Scholarship, $1,000
Truman M. Lindsey, N6TRU, San Jose, California
The Indianapolis Amateur Radio Association Scholarship, $1,000
Laura A. Accola, W9MBA, of Fall Creek, Wisconsin
The IRARC Memorial, Joseph P. Rubino, WA4MMD, Scholarship, $750
Clayton J. Paus, K4CJP, of New Port Richey, Florida
The Richard G. Kirkpatrick, K8WU, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Paul Bartolemea, N2IP, of Baldwin, New York
The David Knaus Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
Ryan J. Sissons, KD9BGD, of Bargersville, Indiana
The Helen Laughlin AM Mode Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Sarah E. Keiser, AG5TJ, San Antonio, Texas
The Dr. James L. Lawson Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Anthony R. Lazzazero, W2ZIA, of Alden, New York
The Lois Manley, K7LMZ, and Randall Pitchford, WW7ZZ, Scholarship, $1,000
Caroline M. Conolly, KI7AJB, of Dallas, Oregon
The Medical Amateur Radio Council (MARCO) Scholarship, $1,000
Sadie M. Sarkisian, KK6VKV, of Pacific Palisades, California
The Metro Atlanta Telephone Pioneer Amateur Radio Club Scholarship, $2,000
Joseph N. Fletcher, KM4PSL, of Scottsdale, Arizona
The Edmond A. Metzger Scholarship, $500
Peter Handler, KD9LPV, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois
The Joel R. Miller (W7PDX) and Martha C. Miller STEM Scholarship, $1,000
Hunter A. Squires, KG7JXX, of Lewisville, Idaho
The Scholarship of the Morris Radio Club of New Jersey, $1,000
Allan J. Baum, K2AJB, of Lincoln Park, New Jersey
The Wayne Nelson, KB4UT, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Mackenzie S. Fravel, KO4JFZ, of Tallahassee, Florida
The New England Amateur Radio Festival (NEAR-Fest) Scholarship, $1,500
Jacob A. Gionfriddo, KC1LYP, of Newington, Connecticut
The Fritz Nitsch, W4NTO, Memorial Scholarship, $5,000 each
Carissa L. Ferguson, KJ4EZA, of Virginia Beach, Virginia
William T. Ferguson, KJ4EYZ, of Virginia Beach, Virginia
The North Fulton Amateur Radio League (NFARL) Scholarship, $2,000
Emily E. Wilbourn, KM4JXB, of Jefferson, Georgia
The North Texas Section Bob Nelson, KB5BNU, Scholarship, $750
Jack F. Paylor, W5NIO, of Spring, Texas
The Old Man International Sideband Society (OMISS) Scholarship, $1,000
Philip N. Pierce, KD9NYH, of Peoria, Illinois
The K6GO Gayle Olson and NA6MB Mike Binder Scholarship, $1,000
Jacob B. Weiser, KM6ZBU, of Oceanside, California
The Orlando HamCation® Scholarship, $1,000
Addison W. English, KO4IEJ, of Lake Mary, Florida
The Ozaukee Radio Club, W9CQO, Scholarship, $2,000
Nesya G. Graupe, KD9JNT, of Mequon, Wisconsin
The Palomar Amateur Radio Club (PARC) Scholarship, $1,000
Thomas C. Hubbard, KK6WRU, of San Diego, California
The Ray, N0RP, and Katie, W0KTE, Pautz Scholarship, $1,000
Benjamin W. Tyrrell, KE0AER, of Mission, Kansas
The Pikes Peak Radio Amateur Association (PPRAA) Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
David Bolt, KE0YJO, of Colorado Springs, Colorado
The Potomac Valley Radio Club (PVRC) Scholarship, $1,500
Stephen Chung, KC3ART, of Gaithersburg, Maryland
The RFinder LLC - Arthur L. Greenberg, W2LH, and Madeline Greenberg, W2EEO, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Matthew T. Self, KN4EDG, of Oviedo, Florida
The Donald Riebhoff Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Gil Tamir, N6GIL, of San Diego, California
The Bill Salerno, W2ONV, and Ann Salerno Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 each
Dylan Medici, K2EVE, of Rockaway, New Jersey
Lukas J. Severinghaus, KK6AXQ, of Flagstaff, Arizona
The Six Meter Club of Chicago Scholarship, $500
Sherri J. Pearcy, KC9UXP, of Belknap, Illinois
The Carole J Streeter Scholarship, $1,000
Cheyenne K. Sterner, N0CKS, of Elizabeth, Colorado
The Homer V. Thompson, W4CWV, and Annette P. Thompson, W4LKM, Memorial Scholarship, $1,500
Hunter Maslin, K4HMM, of Valrico, Florida
The Alan G. Thorpe, K1TMW, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Kaleb T. Ruddle, KN4JGJ, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee
The Gary Wagner, K3OMI, Scholarship, $1,000
Ethan J. Clay, KO4HTG, of Charlotte, North Carolina
The Dick Warren, K6OBS, Memorial Scholarship, $500
Oliver L. Trevor, KM6WOX, of Pleasanton, California
The Allen and Bertha Watson Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
McKenzie L. Menefee, KI5MHA, of Blanchard, Oklahoma
The Betty Weatherford, KQ6RE, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Virginia R. Smith, NV5F, of Fort Worth, Texas
The L. Phil and Alice J. Wicker Scholarship, $2,000
Jonathan E. Tatum, KX4ZH, of Richmond, Virginia
The William C. Winscott, N6CHA, Memorial Scholarship, $2,500
Evan M. Kauffman, KC8EK, of Bellefontaine, Ohio
The YASME Foundation Scholarship, $5,000
Jacob L. Feltz, K9TVG, of Junction City, Wisconsin
The Yankee Clipper Contest Club, Inc. Youth Scholarship, $2,000
Martin S. Sullaway, NN1C, of Waban, Massachusetts
The You've Got A Friend in Pennsylvania Scholarship, $1,000
Collin A. McCoy, K3SVT, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Back