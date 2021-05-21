The ARRL Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2021 scholarship awards. There were 122 awards this year, totaling $564,250. Congratulations to all scholarship recipients!

The ARRL Foundation General Fund Scholarship, $2,000 each

Samuel Berry, AE0KH, of Iowa City, Iowa

James C. Creamer, KN4TEXASF, of Crescent Springs, Kentucky

Christopher J. Mentele, W0LSB, of Mitchell, South Dakota

Desmond J. Sharpe, KB3LKM, of Woodstock, Illinois

Nicola Thompson, K0MTC, of Clovis, California

The Chick Allen, NW3Y, Scholarship, $3,000

Zachary A. Martin, KC3EWK, of Newmanstown, Pennsylvania

The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $25,000 each

Francis E. Bonte, KE8HPA, of Westerville, Ohio

Alisha M. Lin, K6AML, of Lake Forest, California

Mason W. Matrazzo, KM4SII, of Clemons, North Carolina

Sarah M. Porter, KM4WLQ, of Rock Hill, South Carolina

Hannah E. Rosenfeld, W7HER, of Eugene, Oregon

Daniel R. Thomson, KB7DRT, of Rigby, Idaho

The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $15,000 each

Jacob J. Gardner, KE8NIX, of Sunbury, Ohio

Steven T. MacLeroy, KN4STM, of Sylacauga, Alabama

David A. Puma, KG5UBB, of Crossroads, Texas

Rowen K. Warren, AE0CP, of Telluride, Colorado

The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $10,000 each

Nathan J. Appel, KD8ZIA, of Jenison, Michicgan

Ryan J. Bibby, KN4RQL, of Fayetteville, Georgia

Christopher M. Brault, KD8YVJ, of Liberty Township, Ohio

Lucas E. Carlson, KM6RXW, of Ramona, California

Holden J. Correia-Fischer, KD2JPV, of Collingswood, New Jersey

Steven M. Drabbant, K5ZL, of Conroe, Texas

Russell A. Goss, KD9FAL, of Brighton, Illinois

Catherine Hong, KC1MFU, of Cambridge, Massachusetts

Jonathan Z. Keiser, AG5SY, of San Antonio, Texas

Julie Knappik, KB1YTT, of Raynham, Massachusetts

Faith Hannah Lea, KD3Z, of Palm Coast, Florida

Zechariah J. Lea, WX4TVJ, of Palm Coast, Florida

Jacob Nagel, AD0JA, of Wright City, Missouri

Declan M. O’Hara, KG7HTE, of Lebanon, Oregon

Noah J. Sevcik, K9BZY, of Long Grove, Illinois

Maya Tamir, KM6VKD, of San Diego, California

Carolina M. Whitaker, KD9NKM, of Indianapolis, Indiana

The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $5,000 each

Cameron B. Blew, N6CAM, of Irvine, California

Conner L. Dickey, KD9LSV, of Decatur, Illinois

Allison H. Painter, KI7GIN,of Paradise, Utah

Kathryn G. Robertson, KC3NCT, of Dayton, Maryland

The Atlanta Radio Club Scholarship, $500

Joshua A. Garcia-Barreto, KM4OMX, of Lawrenceville, Georgia

The Ernest L. Baulch, W2TX, and Marcia E. Baulch, WA2AKJ, Scholarship, $3,500

Rachel C. Jones, KO4HLC, of Grovetown, Georgia

The Richard W. Bendicksen, N7ZL, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Nicholas F. Stone, K5NFS, of Harrison, Arkansas

The Rev. Paul E. Bittner, W0AIH, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Elizabeth G. Ziemer, KD9ORR, of Chicago, Illinois

The Byron Blanchard, N1EKV, Memorial Scholarship, $500

Allison K. Maurice, KH2AK, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire

The Henry Broughton, K2AE, Memorial Scholarship, $2,000

Anthony L. Comanzo, KD2HJH, of Schenectady, New York

The Mary Lou Brown Scholarship, $2,500

Daniel J. Hill, KD7WER, of Grants Pass, Oregon

The William Gordon Buckner, W0VZK, Memorial Scholarship, $2,000

Caleb M. DeWitt, K8LZD, of Jenison, Michigan

The L. B. Cebik, W4RNL, and Jean Cebik, N4TZP, Memorial Scholarship, $5,000

Ariel R. Berger, K2NYS, of Mahopac, New York

Anne E. Frank, KD9LRB, of Deer Park, Wisconsin

Tahmara N. Hendrickson, KC9UJM, of Viroqua, Wisconsin

Emma R. Schaefer, KC9YGJ, of Black Earth, Wisconsin

Sharon Tamir, W6TXT, of San Diego, California

The Challenge Met Scholarship, $500

Johndavid K. Stephenson, KJ7DPG, of Scottsdale, Arizona

The Tom and Judith Comstock Scholarship, $2,000

Madison S. Boutwell, KG5ZAO, of Denton, Texas

The Irving W. Cook, WA0CGS, Scholarship, $1,000

Michael G. Rubin, KD0PZI, of Lawrence, Kansas

The Charles Clarke Cordle Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Ryan P. Hall, KO4FVC, of Birmingham, Alabama

The James Cothran, KD3NI, Scholarship, $2,000

Flora G. McConkie, KB3VOF, of Wilmington, Delaware

The Dayton Amateur Radio Association Scholarship, $1,500 each

Jaxon J. Dupre, N0XNN, of Saint Augustine, Florida

Justin R. Ellis, KJ6PWP, of Herald, California

Jason Schlottman, KR7JAS, of Tucson, Arizona

Noah Severinghaus, KE8BGR, of Flagstaff, Arizona

Eryn P. Wagoner, KE0WEY, of Carthage, Missouri

The Jake McClain Driver Scholarship, $1,000

Logan R. Heinzelman, KI5HXE, of Stuttgart, Arkansas

The East Coast Amateur Radio Service (ECARS) Scholarship, $2,000 each

Lydia Anderson, KE8HPZ, of Morrow, Ohio

Rebecca C. Button, KM4PWB, of Milford, Virginia

Logan M. Chapman, KE8OIB, of Ramona, California

The FEMARA Scholarship, $2,000 each

Michael A. Cullen, K6MAC, of Newport, Rhode Island

Samuel E. Gerhard, KC1NWR, of North Providence, Rhode Island

Sarah J. Hull, W1SJH, of Hancock, New Hampshire

Simon S. Page, KC1FJD, of York, Maine

The Charles N. Fisher Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Thomas R. Fike, KG7FXT, of Scottsdale, Arizona

The Frankford Radio Club Scholarship, $1,500

Catherine H. Deskur, KD2IDD, of Vestal, New York

The Alfred E. Friend, Jr., W4CF, Memorial Scholarship, $5,000

Sankarsh R. Rao, KG5VKF, of Leander, Texas

The Walter Gallinghouse, K5DSL, Scholarship, $1,000

Justin A. Contreras, KI5CKQ, of West Monroe, Louisiana

The Ted, W4VHF, and Itice, K4LVV, Goldthorpe Scholarship, $500

Justin M. Wolters, N8FCC, of Byron Center, Michigan

The ARRL Scholarship to Honor Barry Goldwater, $5,000

Matthew W. Spiker, KE8FGB, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia

The Paul and Helen L. Grauer Scholarship, $1,000

Samuel H. Leigh, KE0GLI, of Rolla, Missouri

The K2TEO Martin J. Green, Sr., and K2PLF Martin J. Green, Jr. Memorial Scholarship, $2,000

Alexandra C. Kemp, WD4BDQ, of Alpharetta, Georgia

The Gwinnett Amateur Radio Society Scholarship, $1,000

Brianna L. Greenberg, KK4VFP, of Valdosta, Georgia

The Harry A. Hodges, W6YOO, Scholarship, $1,000

Truman M. Lindsey, N6TRU, San Jose, California

The Indianapolis Amateur Radio Association Scholarship, $1,000

Laura A. Accola, W9MBA, of Fall Creek, Wisconsin

The IRARC Memorial, Joseph P. Rubino, WA4MMD, Scholarship, $750

Clayton J. Paus, K4CJP, of New Port Richey, Florida

The Richard G. Kirkpatrick, K8WU, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Paul Bartolemea, N2IP, of Baldwin, New York

The David Knaus Memorial Scholarship, $2,000

Ryan J. Sissons, KD9BGD, of Bargersville, Indiana

The Helen Laughlin AM Mode Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Sarah E. Keiser, AG5TJ, San Antonio, Texas

The Dr. James L. Lawson Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Anthony R. Lazzazero, W2ZIA, of Alden, New York

The Lois Manley, K7LMZ, and Randall Pitchford, WW7ZZ, Scholarship, $1,000

Caroline M. Conolly, KI7AJB, of Dallas, Oregon

The Medical Amateur Radio Council (MARCO) Scholarship, $1,000

Sadie M. Sarkisian, KK6VKV, of Pacific Palisades, California

The Metro Atlanta Telephone Pioneer Amateur Radio Club Scholarship, $2,000

Joseph N. Fletcher, KM4PSL, of Scottsdale, Arizona

The Edmond A. Metzger Scholarship, $500

Peter Handler, KD9LPV, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois

The Joel R. Miller (W7PDX) and Martha C. Miller STEM Scholarship, $1,000

Hunter A. Squires, KG7JXX, of Lewisville, Idaho

The Scholarship of the Morris Radio Club of New Jersey, $1,000

Allan J. Baum, K2AJB, of Lincoln Park, New Jersey

The Wayne Nelson, KB4UT, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Mackenzie S. Fravel, KO4JFZ, of Tallahassee, Florida

The New England Amateur Radio Festival (NEAR-Fest) Scholarship, $1,500

Jacob A. Gionfriddo, KC1LYP, of Newington, Connecticut

The Fritz Nitsch, W4NTO, Memorial Scholarship, $5,000 each

Carissa L. Ferguson, KJ4EZA, of Virginia Beach, Virginia

William T. Ferguson, KJ4EYZ, of Virginia Beach, Virginia

The North Fulton Amateur Radio League (NFARL) Scholarship, $2,000

Emily E. Wilbourn, KM4JXB, of Jefferson, Georgia

The North Texas Section Bob Nelson, KB5BNU, Scholarship, $750

Jack F. Paylor, W5NIO, of Spring, Texas

The Old Man International Sideband Society (OMISS) Scholarship, $1,000

Philip N. Pierce, KD9NYH, of Peoria, Illinois

The K6GO Gayle Olson and NA6MB Mike Binder Scholarship, $1,000

Jacob B. Weiser, KM6ZBU, of Oceanside, California

The Orlando HamCation® Scholarship, $1,000

Addison W. English, KO4IEJ, of Lake Mary, Florida

The Ozaukee Radio Club, W9CQO, Scholarship, $2,000

Nesya G. Graupe, KD9JNT, of Mequon, Wisconsin

The Palomar Amateur Radio Club (PARC) Scholarship, $1,000

Thomas C. Hubbard, KK6WRU, of San Diego, California

The Ray, N0RP, and Katie, W0KTE, Pautz Scholarship, $1,000

Benjamin W. Tyrrell, KE0AER, of Mission, Kansas

The Pikes Peak Radio Amateur Association (PPRAA) Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

David Bolt, KE0YJO, of Colorado Springs, Colorado

The Potomac Valley Radio Club (PVRC) Scholarship, $1,500

Stephen Chung, KC3ART, of Gaithersburg, Maryland

The RFinder LLC - Arthur L. Greenberg, W2LH, and Madeline Greenberg, W2EEO, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Matthew T. Self, KN4EDG, of Oviedo, Florida

The Donald Riebhoff Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Gil Tamir, N6GIL, of San Diego, California

The Bill Salerno, W2ONV, and Ann Salerno Memorial Scholarship, $1,000 each

Dylan Medici, K2EVE, of Rockaway, New Jersey

Lukas J. Severinghaus, KK6AXQ, of Flagstaff, Arizona

The Six Meter Club of Chicago Scholarship, $500

Sherri J. Pearcy, KC9UXP, of Belknap, Illinois

The Carole J Streeter Scholarship, $1,000

Cheyenne K. Sterner, N0CKS, of Elizabeth, Colorado

The Homer V. Thompson, W4CWV, and Annette P. Thompson, W4LKM, Memorial Scholarship, $1,500

Hunter Maslin, K4HMM, of Valrico, Florida

The Alan G. Thorpe, K1TMW, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Kaleb T. Ruddle, KN4JGJ, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee

The Gary Wagner, K3OMI, Scholarship, $1,000

Ethan J. Clay, KO4HTG, of Charlotte, North Carolina

The Dick Warren, K6OBS, Memorial Scholarship, $500

Oliver L. Trevor, KM6WOX, of Pleasanton, California

The Allen and Bertha Watson Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

McKenzie L. Menefee, KI5MHA, of Blanchard, Oklahoma

The Betty Weatherford, KQ6RE, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Virginia R. Smith, NV5F, of Fort Worth, Texas

The L. Phil and Alice J. Wicker Scholarship, $2,000

Jonathan E. Tatum, KX4ZH, of Richmond, Virginia

The William C. Winscott, N6CHA, Memorial Scholarship, $2,500

Evan M. Kauffman, KC8EK, of Bellefontaine, Ohio

The YASME Foundation Scholarship, $5,000

Jacob L. Feltz, K9TVG, of Junction City, Wisconsin

The Yankee Clipper Contest Club, Inc. Youth Scholarship, $2,000

Martin S. Sullaway, NN1C, of Waban, Massachusetts

The You've Got A Friend in Pennsylvania Scholarship, $1,000

Collin A. McCoy, K3SVT, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania