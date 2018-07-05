The ARRL Foundation has announced a new scholarship, the Joel R. Miller (W7PDX) and Martha C. Miller STEM Scholarship. The ARRL Foundation will administer the scholarship, endowed through the generosity of Joel R. Miller, W7PDX, and Martha C. Miller, of Portland, Oregon. The scholarship is intended to provide funding toward the educational expenses of an Amateur Radio licensee residing in the ARRL Northwestern Division (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, or Washington) pursuing higher education.

Applicants must be US citizens but without regard to gender, race, national origin, or handicap status, and be pursuing an associate’s or higher degree in the fields of science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) at an accredited institution of higher education. Applicants must have a 3.0 GPA or higher at a high school or an accredited institution of higher education for the academic year immediately prior to the application period.

The ARRL Foundation Scholarship Committee will submit its choice of nominee to the ARRL Foundation Board of Directors to approve by majority vote. The scholarship will be endowed with an initial gift of $25,000, with earnings funding the annual award of $1,000 annually. The first scholarship will be awarded in 2019.