The Frankford Radio Club Scholarship will join the growing list of scholarships administered by the ARRL Foundation. The Frankford Radio Club (FRC) is a very active contesting club centered in Alburtis, Pennsylvania, dedicated to increasing operating skill and technical expertise through radiosport. The club’s motto is “Proficiency Through Competition.”

The scholarship will be $1,500, with the first scholarship expected to be awarded in 2020. Applicants must be a US citizen and hold a valid FCC-issued amateur radio license. The scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors, undergraduates, and US military veterans. Applicants must be pursuing a degree in electronics, electrical engineering, computer science, or related fields at any accredited college, university, or trade school that has established programs in the field of study. Preference will be given to applicants residing within 175 miles of Alburtis, Pennsylvania.

The ARRL Foundation will determine award recipients after evaluating all applications and disburse the award funds directly to the chosen institution of higher learning.