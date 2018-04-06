The ARRL Foundation has announced two new scholarships available to young radio amateurs to support their post-secondary education, bringing the total number of scholarships the Foundation administers to 81. The new scholarships have been endowed by the East Coast Amateur Radio Service (ECARS) and the Palomar Amateur Radio Club (PARC). Applicants for the ECARS scholarship must be performing at a high academic level and pursuing full-time studies at a 2-year vocational school or 4-year undergraduate degree-granting institution, with no restrictions on the applicant’s field of study.

ECARS Scholarship applicants must be between 17 and 25 years old at the time of the award and reside in the general ECARS coverage area, which includes the ARRL Atlantic, Great Lakes, Hudson, New England, and Roanoke Divisions (Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland/DC, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia). The scholarship award will be $1,000 annually. ECARS will submit an annual contribution for its scholarship.

Applicants for the PARC scholarship must be high school seniors performing at a high academic level and accepted at an accredited college, university, junior college, or a vocational-technical school in the US. They should demonstrate activity and interest in radio service or technical proficiency by participating in some form of radio-related activity, such as emergency communications, equipment construction, or community service. Preference will go to applicants who live in San Diego or Imperial counties, California. Applicants are encouraged to be members of PARC.

The scholarship award(s) will be $1,000 annually, with the first scholarship awarded in 2019. The PARC Scholarship Fund Committee will determine the number of scholarships to be awarded each year. The PARC scholarship is endowed with a $25,000 gift from the club.