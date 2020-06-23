The ARRL Foundation has awarded $3,000 to the Open Research Institute (ORI). The grant will be applied to Phase 1 of the Digital Multiplex Transponder research and development program. ORI is an IRS 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to open-source research and development in amateur radio. This grant will allow hardware prototypes for broadband microwave digital satellite payloads to proceed more rapidly.

An independent IRS 501(c)(3) entity, the ARRL Foundation administers programs to support the amateur radio community, including scholarships for higher education, award grants for amateur radio projects, and special amateur radio program grants for The Victor C. Clark Youth Incentive Program and The Jesse A. Bieberman Meritorious Membership Program.