The ARRL Foundation has awarded $510 to the University of Alabama Huntsville's Center for Cybersecurity Research and Education. The grant will be used to get university students licensed, and then integrate amateur radio communication protocols into extant models used for cybersecurity testing for industrial system controls. Analysis will be done on how well these protocols operate in this setting, their security, and their feasibility for use in real-world industrial situations.

An independent IRS 501(c)(3) entity, the ARRL Foundation administers programs to support the amateur radio community, including scholarships for higher education, award grants for amateur radio projects, and special amateur radio program grants for The Victor C. Clark Youth Incentive Program and The Jesse A. Bieberman Meritorious Membership Program.