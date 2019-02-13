Several new ARRL Foundation Board members joined the table for the Foundation’s Annual Meeting on January 29. ARRL Foundation Board members elected by the ARRL Board of Directors at its January 18 – 19 Annual Meeting include Atlantic Division Director Tom Abernethy, W3TOM, for a 3-year term; Northwestern Division Director Mike Ritz, W7VO, for a 2-year term; Pacific Division Director Jim Tiemstra, K6JAT, for a 1-year term, and Southwestern Division Director Dick Norton, N6AA, for a 3-year term.

Past West Gulf Division Director Dr. David Woolweaver, K5RAV, who stepped down from the ARRL Board in January was elected to remain on the ARRL Foundation Board for another 3-year term and will serve as president. Others on the ARRL Foundation Board are Tim Duffy, K3LR; Jim Fenstermaker, K9JF; Brian Mileshosky, N5ZGT, and David Norris, K5UZ. Mileshosky was elected Vice President; Rick Niswander, K7GM, was re-elected as Treasurer, and Lauren Clarke, KB1YDD, was re-elected as Secretary.

Woolweaver appointed Fenstermaker to chair the Scholarship Committee with Abernethy, Duffy, Norris, Ritz, and Tiemstra as members. Mileshosky was tapped to again head the Proposals Committee, with Norton and Woolweaver as members. Woolweaver will chair the Audit and Financial Committee, with Mileshosky and Niswander as members.