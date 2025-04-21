ARRL Ham Radio Open House events are garnering press around the country. In Yaphank, New York, on Long Island, an event held by the Suffolk County Radio Club was featured in Newsday (paywall).

Reporter Joe Werkmeister profiled the club’s event that drew out a crowd of visitors. ARRL Hudson Division Director Ed Wilson, W2XDD, who serves as Vice President of the club, was quoted in the story.

Many other clubs are holding Ham Radio Open House activities this month to honor World Amateur Radio Day, which was on April 18. If you spot a news item about one of these events, send a link to newsmedia@arrl.org.