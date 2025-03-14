ARRL Ham Radio Open House is a national event being hosted by local amateur radio clubs in April to coincide with World Amateur Radio Day on April 18. The event is designed to highlight technical innovations in ham radio, and show off the current state of the art. It will serve as a tool to tell the story of amateur radio being a pathway to tomorrow's technical careers.

A site locator is now live on the ARRL Ham Radio Open House page at www.arrl.org/open-house. Participating clubs may enter their information so that local hams and members of the public may find the event.

A public relations workshop for those organizing an event is being held via Zoom on Wednesday, March 19. It is open to any amateur radio public information volunteer, but will be especially valuable to ARRL Public Information Coordinators, Public Information Officers, Section Managers, Affiliated Club Coordinators, club presidents, and other leaders. Registration is required.

If you’re unable to make the live interactive event, a recording will be available afterward. For more information on how to create a Ham Radio Open House at your club’s station, visit www.arrl.org/world-amateur-radio-day.