Discover the excitement of ham radio. Amateur Radio offers a unique mix of public service, technology, and experimentation with electronics — all with an emphasis on fun. Some hams use their skills to provide communications during emergencies and disasters when all else fails. Others enjoy talking to people across the country and around the globe, participating in contests, and building experiments. The ARRL Ham Radio License Manual will guide you as you get started in the hobby — selecting your equipment, setting up your first station, and making your first contact.

The new, 4th edition of The ARRL Ham Radio License Manual is available in softcover, spiral-bound, or e-book versions. Designed for self-study and classroom use, with the optional academic-style spiral-bound edition (ARRL Item no. 0826, ISBN: 978-1-62595-082-6, $32.95), the manual lays flat, making it more convenient for all newcomers, instructors, and teachers.

The exam question-and-answer key is built from the latest entry-level Technician class question pool, which goes into effect on July 1, 2018. Every page presents information you will need to pass the 35-question exam and become an effective operator. You can use The ARRL Ham Radio License Manual in conjunction with ARRL’s Tech Q&A (7th edition) and ARRL’s online Exam Review for Ham Radio, so you won’t have any surprises on test day.

The ARRL Ham Radio License Manual is also available in traditional softcover format (ARRL Item no. 0871, ISBN: 978-1-62595-087-1, $29.95). ARRL Technician class license materials are available from the ARRL Store and your local ARRL dealer. To place an order, call ARRL Publication Sales, toll-free in the US, at (860) 594-0355 or (888) 277-5289.

In addition to the hard-copy manuals, ARRL has released a digital edition of The ARRL Ham Radio License Manual in Kindle format from Amazon. As the leading publisher of Amateur Radio licensing and training materials, ARRL is expanding beyond traditional printed books to meet the increasing demand from readers who prefer digital publications.

The ARRL also offers Kindle editions of The ARRL General Class License Manual, The ARRL Extra Class License Manual and its question-and-answer study guides, ARRL’s Tech Q&A, ARRL’s General Q&A, and ARRL’s Extra Q&A.