ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® Headquarters in Newington, Connecticut, will be closed Monday, December 25, 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024, in observance of Christmas and New Year's Day. There will be no W1AW bulletins or code practice those days. There will be no issue of The ARRL Letter on December 28, 2023, or ARRL Audio News on December 29, 2023.

We extend our warmest holiday greetings to you and your family and wish you a a safe and prosperous new year.