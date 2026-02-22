ARRL

ARRL Headquarters Closed on Monday, February 23, 2026

02/22/2026

Due to a severe winter storm, ARRL Headquarters and the Maxim Memorial Station, W1AW, will be closed on Monday, February 23, for the safety of our staff. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has declared a state of emergency ahead of a blizzard that is moving into the state Sunday and continuing into Monday.

There will be no W1AW bulletin or CW practice transmissions on Monday.

Members can access many benefits and services online at www.arrl.org.

We anticipate reopening on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 8:00 AM EST (1300 UTC).



