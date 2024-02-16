ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® Headquarters in Newington, Connecticut, will be closed on Monday, February 19, 2024, in observance of Presidents Day.

There won't be any W1AW bulletin or code practice that day. ARRL HQ will reopen on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 8 AM EST.

There are several special operating events to mark the holiday. Visit the ARRL Special Event Stations database to find more on the air commemorations of Washington's birthday.