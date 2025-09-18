ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® headquarters will close at 12 PM Eastern time on Friday, September 19, 2025, for a staff event.

The ARRL Headquarters lobby and store, as well as W1AW, will be open to visitors from 8 AM to 12 PM EDT. Members are reminded that many transactions may be completed on our website at www.arrl.org.

There won’t be any interruptions to the W1AW bulletin or code practice transmissions. W1AW will follow its regular transmitting schedule.

ARRL Headquarters will reopen on Monday, September 22, at 8 AM EDT.