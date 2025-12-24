ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® will close our headquarters early at 12 PM Eastern Standard Time (1700 UTC) on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, and will be closed all day on Thursday and Friday, December 25 - 26 for the Christmas holiday. ARRL will also be closed on Thursday, January 1, 2026, for New Year's Day.

There will be no W1AW transmissions during the holiday closures. The ARRL Letter and ARRL Audio News will also be on hiatus, returning with special editions on New Year's Eve, Wednesday, December 31.

ARRL also reminds radio amateurs that many federal employees have been excused from duty for the holiday -- and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) staff will be unavailable to support amateur radio licensing inquiries from December 24 to 26.

During the holidays, members are encouraged to use the ARRL website, www.arrl.org, for membership renewals, publication purchases, and to access most benefits, services, and programs.

We wish you and yours the very best for the holidays!