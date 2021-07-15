On Thursday, July 15, at 10 AM EDT, ARRL Headquarters in Newington, Connecticut, hosted a rededication ceremony, recognizing ARRL’s commitment to all radio amateurs who enhance the communications capability and security of the nation. The event coincided with the attendance of ARRL’s all-volunteer Board of Directors, who had traveled in from across the country for in-person committee and Board meetings this week.

“Associations advance America,” ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, said in his remarks. “Associations bring people together around a common purpose. For ARRL and our members, that purpose is amateur radio… Over the last year, I have witnessed the extraordinary dedication of ARRL members, our staff, and our Board of Directors. Without skipping a beat, we have worked together to equip our members with the opportunities they need to serve an active and vibrant Amateur Radio Service for our country.” Roderick also recognized members of ARRL’s Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) for serving their communities with essential communications When All Else Fails®.

In his remarks, ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA, reflected on the commitment made to maintain the organization’s operations for the benefit of its members during the pandemic. “That we were able to continue proudly and passionately serving our members and our nation through these challenges speaks to the resilience of our organization, and the commitment of our volunteers and staff.”

The event also included remarks by Connecticut District 1 US Congressman John B. Larson; Connecticut State Senator Matt Lesser, and Glenn A. Field, KB1GHX, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service Boston/Norton office in Massachusetts. Also in attendance were representatives of the American Red Cross; the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection; the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU); Radio Amateurs of Canada; Connecticut General Assembly; the Town of Newington, and ARRL Officers, Board members, and staff.

A video of the rededication ceremony is posted on ARRL’s YouTube channel.