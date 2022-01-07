ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® will be closed on Monday, July 4, for the Independence Day holiday. There will be no W1AW bulletin or code practice transmissions. ARRL Headquarters will reopen on Tuesday, July 5, at 8 a.m. EDT.



The Baton Rouge Amateur Radio Club will operate a special event station, W5KID, from the USS KIDD Veterans Museum in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on July 4. The USS KIDD (DD-661) is a Fletcher-class destroyer, the 661st destroyer built by the United States Navy. She was named after Rear Admiral Isaac Campbell Kidd, Sr. who was killed aboard his flagship, USS ARIZONA (BB-39) during the attack at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. The Baton Rouge Amateur Radio Club is an ARRL Affiliated Club, and supports year-round operating events from the museum for outreach and promotion of the club and amateur radio.



Visit the ARRL Special Events Stations database to find more on-the-air events.



ARRL wishes its members and friends a safe and enjoyable holiday!