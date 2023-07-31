ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® will close at 12 PM Eastern time (1600 UTC) on Friday, August 4, 2023, for a staff event.



The ARRL Headquarters lobby and store, as well as W1AW, will be open to visitors from 8 AM to 12 PM EDT.



There won’t be any interruptions to the W1AW bulletin or code practice transmissions. W1AW will follow its regular transmitting schedule. Additionally, there won’t be any interruptions to the W1AW Qualifying Run on Friday at 9 AM EDT (1300 UTC).



ARRL Headquarters will reopen on Monday, August 7, at 8 AM EDT (1200 UTC).