ARRL is accepting applications for the position of Radiosport and Field Services Manager at ARRL Headquarters in Newington, Connecticut. This is a full-time, exempt position with a competitive salary. The successful candidate would be responsible for managing the Radiosport and Field Services functions, including employee training, and program and services delivery to members and field volunteers.

This individual works in conjunction with executive officers to: Establish annual operational plans, revenue forecasts, and budgets for the department and manage to those goals; manage Logbook of The World (LoTW) operations, including staff supervision, analysis of user issues, and problem resolution; serve as liaison with the ARRL Field Organization, including the Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) and the National Traffic System (NTS); oversee the election and appointment of Section Managers and other official ARRL field volunteers, and direct ARRL’s emergency preparedness and response activities. The position involves travel.

The candidate will possess experience as a successful participant in Amateur Radio events and activities or as an ARRL Field Organization appointee, a well-rounded skill set, a reliable work ethic, and the ability to conduct business in a professional manner, both internally and externally.

For full requirements and additional details, see the Employment Opportunities listing.