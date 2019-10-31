Newly elected ARRL Section Managers were at ARRL Headquarters October 11 – 13 for the 2019 New Section Manager Workshop. Attendees got a detailed tour through ARRL Headquarters to meet and talk with staff leaders and staff members, participated in various training and orientation presentations and discussions, and enjoyed the chance to operate W1AW. Attending were Tom Preiser, N2XW (Southern New Jersey); Paul Stiles, KF7SOJ (Montana); Steven Lott Smith, KG5VK (North Texas); Dan Marler, K7REX (Idaho); Rick Breininger, N1TEK (Wyoming); John Gotthardt, K1UAF (New Hampshire), and Lelia Garner, WA0UIG (Iowa). — Thanks to Steve Ewald, WV1X