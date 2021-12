ARRL Headquarters will be closed on Friday, December 24. The ARRL Letter will not publish on Thursday, December 23, and ARRL Audio News will be on hiatus on Friday December 24. There will be no W1AW bulletin or CW practice transmissions on that day. ARRL Headquarters will reopen on Monday, December 27, at 8 AM EST (1300 UTC). We wish all a joyous Christmas holiday.