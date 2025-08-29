ARRL

ARRL Headquarters Will be Closed on Labor Day, Monday, September 1

08/29/2025

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® Headquarters will be closed on Monday, September 1, 2025, in observance of the Labor Day federal holiday.

There will be no W1AW bulletin or code practice transmissions. ARRL Headquarters will reopen on Tuesday, September 2, at 8 AM EDT (1200 UTC).

Visit the ARRL Special Events Stations database to find on-the-air events and commemorations this weekend. ARRL wishes its members and friends a safe and enjoyable holiday!



