ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® honors and remembers the ultimate sacrifice made by those who served in the U.S. armed forces. ARRL Headquarters will be closed Monday, May 26, 2025, in observance of Memorial Day.

There will be no W1AW code practice or bulletin transmissions on Memorial Day. ARRL Headquarters will reopen Tuesday, May 27, at 8 AM EDT.

Visit the ARRL Special Events Stations database to find on-the-air commemorations for Memorial Day 2025.