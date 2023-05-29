ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® honors and remembers the ultimate sacrifice made by those who served in the U.S. armed forces. ARRL Headquarters will be closed Monday, May 29, 2023, in observance of Memorial Day. Many of the member services and information offered by ARRL are accessible on our website 24/7.



There will be no W1AW code practice or bulletin transmissions on Memorial Day. ARRL Headquarters will reopen Tuesday, May 30, at 8 AM EDT.



Visit the ARRL Special Events Stations database to find on the air commemorations for Memorial Day 2023.