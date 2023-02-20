ARRL Headquarters will be closed on Monday, February 20, 2023, for Presidents’ Day. There will be no W1AW bulletin or code practice transmissions on that day. ARRL HQ will reopen on Tuesday, February 21, at 8 AM EST.



The Mount Vernon Amateur Radio Club of Alexandria, Virginia will celebrate the 291st birthday of George Washington at Mount Vernon, the former plantation of George Washington and his wife, Martha Washington. The club will be on the air February 18 – 19 on 14.260, 14.074, and 7.040 MHz. Visit the ARRL Special Events Stations database to find more on the air commemorations of Washington’s birthday.