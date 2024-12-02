Due to anticipated severe winter weather, ARRL’s administrative building in Newington, Connecticut, will be closed on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, for the safety of our staff. The Headquarters lobby & store, and W1AW will be closed to visitors on Tuesday. There will be no W1AW bulletins or code practice.

ARRL will continue to serve members during normal business hours on Tuesday. Staff from across our programs and services will be working remotely. ARRL reminds members and prospective members to access information and services online at www.arrl.org, or by telephone during business hours; 1-860-594-0200, or 888-277-5289 (toll-free in the US).

We anticipate reopening the buildings on Wednesday, February 14, at 8 AM Eastern.