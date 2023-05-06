Ed Wilson, N2XDD, of Shirley, New York has been appointed Vice Director of the ARRL Hudson Division by ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR.



Wilson succeeds Nomar Vizcarrondo, NP4H, who was appointed Director of the ARRL Hudson Division in March. Wilson will serve in the position for the remainder of the 3-year term that ends December 31, 2024.



Having developed an interest in radio as a child, Wilson has been active in projects that developed new digital protocols for amateur radio.



Wilson has served as an Emergency Coordinator and Public Information Officer and is accredited as a Volunteer Examiner.



The ARRL Hudson Division is comprised of the ARRL Sections of Eastern New York, New York City - Long Island, and Northern New Jersey.