A delegation from ARRL and the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) will attend HAM RADIO 2019, the popular international Amateur Radio exhibition in Friedrichshafen, Germany. Each year, a contingent from ARRL attends HAM RADIO, greeting its non-US members and networking with other national radio societies. Billed as Europe's biggest Amateur Radio convention, HAM RADIO 2019 takes place June 21 – 23 on the shores of Lake Constance.

ARRL representatives will include ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR; International Affairs Vice President Jay Bellows, K0QB, and ARRL staff members CEO Howard Michel, WB2ITX; Product Development Manager Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R, and Regulatory Information Manager Dan Henderson, N1ND.

Attending on behalf of the IARU are President Tim Ellam, VE6SH/G4HUA; Secretary David Sumner, K1ZZ, and past IARU Secretary and ARRL President (1995 – 2000) Rod Stafford, W6ROD.

This year’s event marks the 44th HAM RADIO exhibition and the 70th Lake Constance Convention of Radio Amateurs, sponsored by Germany’s IARU member-society, the Deutscher Amateur Radio Club (DARC). The convention theme this year is “Amateur Radio on Tour.”

DARC Press Spokesperson Stephanie Heine, DO7PR, points out, “Radio amateurs know no bounds and are on land and water as well as in the air with their mobile ‘ham radio shacks.’ They like having the option of being reachable all over the world on their expeditions and getting to know new friends.”

Some 180 exhibitors and associations from 32 countries are expected to attend. In 2018, the event drew 15,460 visitors from 63 countries.