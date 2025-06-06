As Solar Cycle 25 peaks, the sun has been busy. A coronal mass ejections has thrown HF propagation for a roller coaster ride this week. While the medium and lower HF bands suffer, there’s still hope for successful operating during times of solar storms. The 6-meter band has been quite active. Reports of phone contacts to Europe from East Coast hams and great digital activity on 6 meters from elsewhere have filled the ham radio social media space.

All of this is just in time for the ARRL International Digital Contest this weekend. It is a great opportunity for stations capable of operating using digital modes (except for RTTY) to join in on the contest fun! You don’t need to have a big contest station to participate, as even stations with simple wire antennas can work some exciting DX. Power categories are QRP (5 watts PEP transmitter output or less) and low power (100 watts PEP transmitter output).

There is no high-power category for this event, so even modest stations are on an even playing field with other participants.

The 160-, 80-, 20-, 15-, 10- and 6-meter bands are allowed in this event, which makes it possible for Technician class licensees to participate, as they have operating privileges in the digital portion of the 10-meter band, as well as 6 meters. If you’re a newly licensed Technician, and want to get a taste of contesting, this may be the event for you to get your feet wet.

ARRL Education and Learning Support Specialist Max Freedman, N4ML, is an active contester. He’s looking forward to the contest and sees it as a great hedge against an active sun. “The ARRL Digital Contest is always a ton of fun, and it's especially a great opportunity to practice SO2R. Plus, thanks to digital mode performance, the contest will still be fun even if the bands are not,” said Freedman. If you’re not familiar with the term, SO2R is short for Single Operator, 2 Radios.

With the band conditions being unpredictable right now, the weak signal digital modes are useable even when the bands aren’t that great. The most popular modes in this event are FT4 and FT8, but any digital mode — except RTTY — that supports a 4-digit grid square exchange can be used. Stations may work each other once per band, regardless of digital mode.

Visit www.arrl.org/arrl-digital-contest for full rules and details.