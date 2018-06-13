Website Search
Call Sign / Name Search
0 items
Secure Site Login
Forgot Password? Register
Full results and Accuracy Index Tables for the 2018 ARRL International DX Contest CW have been posted to the ARRL website.
Back to Top
Having Trouble?
News & Features >> News
Special Event Stations, DXCC Program, W100AW & W1AW QSLs via Bureau, Amateur Code, Contests, Operating Resources, QSL Service, Centennial QSO Party, NPOTA, Logbook of the World, Awards, W1AW, International Grid Chase 2018, Operating Specialties
FCC License Info and Forms, Volunteer Instructors/Mentors, Courses & Training, Getting Licensed, What is Ham Radio, License Certificates, Amateur Radio in the Classroom, College Students and Educators, Get on the Air, Volunteer Examiners
Member Directory, myARRL, Membership Certificate, Blind Membership, Join ARRL/Renew Membership, member feedback, Techquestion, OTA, Member Support, Membership Levels, Member Discounts
State and Local, Volunteer Consulting Engineer Program, Volunteer Counsel Program, Antenna Regulation and Zoning, CCR Study Information, International, Federal RFI Preemption, Technical Relations Office, Federal
NTS Manual, Ham Aid, Public Service Resources, ARES, Public Service Honor Roll, NTS, Hurricane Harvey Response, Hurricane Irma - 2017, Volunteer Form for Deployment Consideration, Hurricane Maria - 2017, SKYWARN Recognition Day, Puerto Rico - Caribbean Recovery 2017, Served Agencies and Partners
ARRL References, ARRL Lab, Tech Tips, Tech Portal, Radio Technology Topics, Radio Frequency Interference (RFI)
Volunteer Opportunities, Hamfests and Conventions Calendar, Recruiting & Outreach, The ARRL Foundation, Clubs, Donate to ARRL, Youth
ARRL Publication Dealers, ARRL Store, List all Products, Return Policy, Customer Service/Support, Periodicals, Shipping, Product Notes
Privacy Policy, Site Index, General Information, ARRL Strategic Plan, Centennial, Copyright, Library, Visit Us, Contact ARRL, Media and Public Relations, Employment Opportunities, Advertising and Other Business Opportunities, ARRL Social Media, Organization Structure
ARRL, the national association for Amateur Radio
225 Main Street
Newington, CT, 06111-1494 USA
Tel:1-860-594-0200 Fax:1-860-594-0259
Toll-free:1-888-277-5289
hq@arrl.org
Contact ARRL
RSS