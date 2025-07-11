ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has introduced a new, fully-interactive two-day online course for ham radio licensing. The ARRL Technician Class LIVE Video Course includes everything needed to prepare for the FCC Technician Class amateur radio license exam. Enrollment is open now for the inaugural course, which will take place December 20 - 21, 2025.

Join ARRL Education Specialist Wayne Greene, KB4DSF, for this interactive online class. “We’re going to have fun!,” said Greene. “I’ll guide you through operating your first ham radio to how to communicate through amateur radio satellites. We are going to get fully immersed in every question and answer with the info you need to pass the test!”

In addition to live instruction, course participants will receive the popular Technician Class prep book authored by ARRL National Instructor Gordon West, WB6NOA, which has helped thousands of new hams get licensed with fast results. One-year of ARRL Membership is also included, ensuring these new hams will have quick access to all ARRL benefits, services, and programs.

Course Includes:

Two days of LIVE instruction with expert ARRL Education Specialist Wayne Greene, KB4DSF

Technician Class prep book by Gordon West, WB6NOA

One-year of ARRL Membership

Those who remember ARRL’s recorded video courses of the past will recall how valuable it is to see and hear lively video instruction. This new course will ensure students have an even more personal, interactive experience. Greene will present the material in bite-sized sections, demonstrating just how much fun amateur radio is!

Visit the ARRL Shop to complete the paid enrollment for a special introductory price of $99. Registrants will receive a follow-up email with instructions for registering for the live video course after completing your order. If you have any questions regarding the course, please contact the ARRL Education and Learning Department at 860-594-0285 or email ead@arrl.org.

About ARRL®

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® was founded in 1914 as The American Radio Relay League, and is a noncommercial organization of radio amateurs. ARRL’s mission is to promote and protect the art, science, and enjoyment of amateur radio, and to develop the next generation of radio amateurs. ARRL numbers within its ranks the vast majority of active radio amateurs (or “hams”) in the US and has a proud history of achievement as the standardbearer in amateur radio affairs. ARRL is also the Secretariat of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU). ARRL supports members with opportunities to discover radio, to develop new skills, and to serve their local communities. For more information about ARRL and amateur radio, visit www.arrl.org.