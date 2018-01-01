ARRL is taking part in #GivingTuesday on December 1. This global day of giving invites individuals to celebrate the holiday season by giving back and creating change in their communities and their world. Many ARRL programs and services are not covered by membership fees alone. Your contributions have a tremendous impact on ARRL’s ability to promote amateur radio and better serve its members.

Only on #GivingTuesday, December 1, those donating $50 or more will receive A History of QST Volume 2: Advertising. Every ham has a story, and every story has a radio. This collection of QST pages and advertising will be sure to stir memories of your first radio and take you on a journey of the history of amateur radio as told through marketing, advertising, and photography.

Join the #GivingTuesday movement and make your gift now.