ARRL volunteers in the Iowa Section have cause to celebrate. Their state-level advocacy work on behalf of amateur radio has resulted in an exemption to the state’s handsfree law that covers ham operators.

Iowa Senate File 22 (SF22), a bill addressing distracted driving, had been in development since 2020. Former ARRL Section Manager Lelia Garner, WAØUIG, and Iowa Section State Government Liaison Alan Erickson, WBØOAV, played a crucial role in fostering and maintaining key legislative relationships. Over the course of five years, they navigated the legislative process to ensure the continued exemption for amateur radio operators.

The COVID-19 pandemic and political opposition to the measure ground the bill to a halt, but the ARRL Iowa Section volunteers continued to engage in the process and ensure that amateur radio was represented as the legislature finally took the bill back up. The final language of the bill included, “The provisions of this subsection do not apply to … A person using a two-way radio transmitter or receiver who is licensed with the federal communications commission in amateur radio service.”

Being proactive about sharing the good work amateur radio operators do was key. “We presented a carefully crafted exemption proposal, backed by evidence of our contributions as a radio service," said Garner.

The texting bill (SF22) passed the Iowa Senate with a vote of 47-1 on March 18, 2025, and the Iowa House passed it on March 26, 2025 with a vote 54-11. On April 2, 2025, it was signed by Governor Kim Reynolds and goes into effect July 1, 2025.

The process encouraged Erickson. "Every legislator I spoke with appreciated the public service that licensed amateur radio provides. They also acknowledged the responsibility demonstrated by amateur radio operators. I was impressed by their willingness to exempt amateur radio from their texting bill, and was also humbled that we have a duty to preserve this awesome reputation."