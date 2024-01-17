Download Press Release (PDF)

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has become the new publisher of the Amateur Radio License Preparation books and related resources authored by Gordon West, WB6NOA. Gordon West’s popular books, classes, and audio courses have been a mainstay of amateur radio licensing for over 40 years. Generations of hams have learned from ‘Gordo’, and now the impact of his knowledge and experience will continue with the reach and resources of ARRL.

Current editions of Gordon West’s popular license prep books will be available from ARRL and ARRL publication dealers soon, including:

Technician Class FCC Element 2 Amateur Radio License Preparation , 10th Edition 2022-2026

, 10th Edition 2022-2026 General Class FCC Element 3 Amateur Radio License Preparation , 11th Edition 2023-2027

, 11th Edition 2023-2027 Extra Class FCC Element 4 Amateur Radio License Preparation, 8th Edition 2020-2024

The books, including future editions, will continue to be authored by Gordon West with Technical Editor Eric P. Nichols, KL7AJ. Nichols is a regular contributor to ARRL publications and has written several ARRL books. He has collaborated on the Gordon West books since 2013.



Gordon West Named ARRL National Instructor

ARRL Education and Learning Manager Steve Goodgame, K5ATA, has also announced that Gordon West has been named ARRL National Instructor. Goodgame leads ARRL programs that benefit amateur radio volunteer instructors and professional educators. “Gordon West will serve as the ambassador for the new ARRL National Instructor Program,” said Goodgame. “The program will place greater emphasis on connecting prospective hams with opportunities to find ARRL Affiliated Radio Clubs and classes. The National Instructor Program will also support ARRL volunteer instructors with new resources for teaching amateur radio courses and for developing licensees.”

About Gordon West, WB6NOA

Gordon West has been an amateur radio operator for more than 60 years, holding the top-level license of Amateur Extra, call sign WB6NOA. He also holds an FCC Commercial Operator License, the First Class General Radiotelephone Certificate with Radar Endorsement. A frequent guest and presenter at ham radio conventions, West is well-known by the amateur radio community for his unique educational style and commitment to developing instructors. His work has benefited thousands of new amateur radio licensees. He is an ARRL Life Member, and has earned many recognitions including ARRL Instructor of the Year and Dayton Amateur Radio Association 2006 Amateur of the Year. The Gordon West Ambassador of the Year Award is presented annually by Orlando HamCation® to an amateur who has made outstanding contributions to the amateur radio community.



About ARRL

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® was founded in 1914 as The American Radio Relay League, and is a noncommercial organization of radio amateurs. ARRL numbers within its ranks the vast majority of active radio amateurs (or “hams”) in the US and has a proud history of achievement as the standard-bearer in promoting and protecting amateur radio. ARRL supports members with opportunities to discover radio, to develop new skills, and to serve their local communities. For more information about ARRL and amateur radio, visit www.arrl.org.