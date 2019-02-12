ARRL is taking part in #GivingTuesday on December 3. This global day of giving invites individuals to celebrate the holiday season by giving back and creating change in their communities and their world. Many of ARRL’s programs and services are not covered by membership fees alone. Your contributions to the Education & Technology Fund, the Spectrum Defense Fund, and the Legislative Issues Advocacy Fund have a tremendous impact on ARRL’s ability to promote amateur radio and better serve members.

On #GivingTuesday (December 3) only, donate $75 or more and we’ll send you a free 2020 ARRL calendar, featuring ham radio projects by our members. Join the #GivingTuesday movement and make your gift now. Type “Giving Tuesday” in the “Additional Comments” box to receive your free calendar.

Thank you for supporting ARRL!