Newington, CT — February 5, 2026 — ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® announced today that it is a Supporting Partner of America250, joining the nationwide celebration of the 250th anniversary of our country in 2026.

America250 is the national, nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the commemoration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, a milestone that marks America’s Semiquincentennial. Through education, engagement, and service, America250 seeks to bring Americans together to reflect on the nation’s history and renew commitment to the ideals that unite us.

As a Supporting Partner, ARRL will contribute to America250’s mission by highlighting the historic and ongoing role of amateur radio in connecting people, supporting public service, and strengthening civic engagement across the United States. Since its founding in 1914, ARRL and its members have played a vital role in technical innovation, emergency communications, and volunteer service in communities.

“Amateur radio has been part of the American story since the earliest days of wireless communication,” said ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR. “For more than a century, the Amateur Radio Service has advanced the nation’s communications capabilities by fostering technical innovation, developing a pool of trained and skilled operators, strengthening emergency and public service communications, and promoting international goodwill. These enduring contributions reflect why amateur radio continues to serve the public interest as a uniquely resilient and volunteer-driven national resource.”

“As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, it’s important to recognize the organizations and volunteers who have connected and served communities for generations,” said Jen Condon, Executive Vice President of America250. “Amateur radio reflects the spirit of service, innovation, and civic engagement at the heart of our nation’s story, and we’re proud to welcome ARRL as a Supporting Partner in this historic commemoration.”

ARRL is also strengthening STEM education by bringing amateur radio into American classrooms through hands-on, project-based curricula and teacher training. By connecting youth with real-world experiences, these programs bridge educational gaps, boost student achievement, and open pathways to higher education and careers in wireless communications and related technical fields.

As part of its alignment with the US Semiquincentennial, ARRL is advancing several major initiatives throughout the year:

ARRL Year of the Club. The ARRL Board of Directors has designated 2026 as the Year of the Club, recognizing the essential role that local amateur radio clubs play in building community, mentoring new operators, and delivering public service at the grassroots level. This nationwide focus celebrates clubs as engines of civic engagement and local connection. Icom America is the Official Sponsor of the ARRL Year of the Club. [More information.]

America250 Worked All States Operating Event. ARRL has already launched the America250 Worked All States (WAS) year-long event, calling on amateur radio operators worldwide to make contact with all 50 US states in honor of America’s 250th anniversary. ARRL will produce an achievement award for radio amateurs who meet the challenge. [More information.]

2026 ARRL Field Day is June 27 – 28. ARRL announces that the theme of 2026 ARRL Field Day will be “Amateur Radio: A National Resource.” Field Day is an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933, and the largest on-the-air operating event in North America. Field Day showcases amateur radio’s readiness to provide resilient communications in times of need while engaging the public through hands-on demonstrations and community outreach. [More information.]

ARRL’s partnership with America250 reflects a shared commitment to honoring America’s past while investing in the civic, technical, and volunteer spirit that will carry the nation forward.



For more information, visit www.arrl.org/America250.

About ARRL®

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® was founded in 1914 as The American Radio Relay League, and is a noncommercial organization of radio amateurs. ARRL’s mission is to promote and protect the art, science, and enjoyment of amateur radio, and to develop the next generation of radio amateurs. ARRL supports members with opportunities to discover radio, to develop new skills, and to serve their local communities. ARRL’s youth initiatives include programs to inspire students and advance STEM education through amateur radio, and to encourage pathways to higher education and careers in wireless communications and related technical fields. ARRL is also the Secretariat of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU). For more information about ARRL and amateur radio, visit www.arrl.org.