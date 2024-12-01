The Bellevue Amateur Radio Club and the Science Club at Yates Illuminates teamed up to offer the youth in Omaha, Nebraska, with an opportunity to get on the air for ARRL Kids Day.

The event occurred on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Yates Illuminates, a former elementary school that is now a culture and community center. Amateur radio operators Dudley Allen, KD0NMD; Terry Gampper, N0BXQ; Frank Jozwiak, KB0EOR, and Mike Terneus, WB0BEE, served as volunteer operators and were extremely patient coaches who nurtured the kids' curiosities of talking on the radio. Dozens of youths as young as 4, as well as young-at-heart Bob Hutton, 91, used the event call sign to talk to amateur radio operators across the country and around the world.

Parents were impressed with Kids Day. One parent said, "The event organized by the Yates Illuminates Science Club was a perfect blend of education, technology, and community spirit. My kids were thrilled to delve into the world of amateur radio, thanks to the expert guidance of the Bellevue Amateur Radio Club. They learned about radio technology and how to contact other young radio enthusiasts across the country. This hands-on experience in communication technology was not only fun but also incredibly educational."

The final highlight of the day came as each child received their certificate of completion. Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America were all represented as the country of birth or the original nationality of the youth participants, and they talked with amateurs as far away as England and Canada.

ARRL Kids Day is already planned for next year, and the Yates Illuminates Science Club will continue to help youth learn the basics of electrical circuits, electronics, and radio propagation, as well as how to make homebrew antennas. Foxhunts, the integration of a course in radio, and other applied scientific learning opportunities (such as wildlife tracking and rescuing, aviation and space research, and communications) are also planned.

More stories and photos of ARRL Kids Day can be found on the ARRL Contest Soapbox