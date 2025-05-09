US Space Command headquarters is being moved to Huntsville, Alabama, known as “Rocket City USA.” The move was announced in a press conference on September 2, 2025. Huntsville will host the 2026 ARRL National Convention as part of the Huntsville Hamfest, but there’s a bigger connection between US Space Command and amateur radio.

Space Command utilizes forces such as the US Space Force to accomplish its command mission. The ARRL Lab supports the US Space Force’s Phased Array Warning System (PAVE PAWS) early warning radar installations which scan the skies for incoming missiles and space junk.

Since 2007, the ARRL Lab has been conducting this crucial analysis using Longley-Rice terrain modeling to determine if an amateur fixed station, repeater, or EME station is eligible for a waiver to be granted by the military to run more than the 50 watts of RF power on the 70-centimeter band currently allowed with a 100-mile radius of either the Cape Cod Air Force Station in Massachusetts, or Beale Air Force Base in California. “We want to ensure that amateurs can exercise as many operating privileges as possible, while understanding the need for the Space Force to operate without interference,” said ARRL Lab Manager George Spatta, W1GKS.

The reports provided to the Space Force advise a “cone of protection” in azimuth and elevation at which the amateur would be limited to a power level which would not interfere with the radar.

Amateurs are secondary users on the 70-centimeter band and the ARRL Lab’s cooperation with the military helps ensure we do not interfere with this vital function of our nation’s security. As of this writing, the Lab is conducting this analysis for two different waiver requests. “It is an important part of the work we do to serve radio amateurs,” said Spatta.