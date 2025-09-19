ARRL has launched a nationwide grassroots campaign aimed at securing the passage of federal legislation that would grant Amateur Radio Operators the same rights to install antennas on their property as those enjoyed by users of TV antennas, wireless internet, and flagpoles.

The campaign, announced in an ARRL Member Bulletin on September 17, 2025, follows the reintroduction of the Amateur Radio Emergency Preparedness Act in February 2025 (see ARRL News 02/07/2025). The bipartisan bills -- H.R.1094 in the House and S.459 in the Senate -- are designed to prevent restrictive homeowners’ association (HOA) rules that currently prohibit or severely limit the installation of amateur radio antennas, even when such antennas are hidden in trees, placed in attics, mounted on vehicles, or look like flagpoles.

“This legislation is about restoring equal rights to licensed Amateur Radio operators,” said ARRL President Rick Roderick. “These restrictions hinder not only the enjoyment of Amateur Radio, but also its vital role in emergency communication during disasters.”

Public Support Needed for Passage

To advance the legislation, ARRL is calling on its members and all licensees of the US Amateur Radio Service to take action by sending letters to their congressional representatives. Through a dedicated online tool at https://www.arrl.org/HOA, hams can easily generate and submit pre-drafted letters with a few clicks.

Go to — https://www.arrl.org/HOA — and help us by sending your letters to your Representative and Senators.

ARRL has emphasized that every letter matters. “Your Representative and Senators need to know that the passage of this legislation is important to you.”

For more information about the ARRL grassroots campaign to pass the bill, please visit www.arrl.org/current-legislation.

Donate and Help Us Pass the Bill!

Support ARRL's advocacy goals with a donation and help us Pass The Bill!

Donate Now: www.arrl.org/PassTheBill

Your support helps ARRL engage legislative leaders to pass this bill and provide the ability of Amateur Radio Operators to install the antennas necessary to serve their restricted land use communities.