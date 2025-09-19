ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has launched a nationwide grassroots campaign aimed at securing the passage of federal legislation that would grant Amateur Radio Operators the same rights to install antennas on their property as those enjoyed by users of TV antennas, wireless internet, and flagpoles.

The campaign, announced in an ARRL Member Bulletin on September 17, 2025, follows the reintroduction of the Amateur Radio Emergency Preparedness Act in February 2025 (see ARRL News 02/07/2025). The bipartisan bills -- H.R.1094 in the House and S.459 in the Senate -- are designed to prevent restrictive homeowners’ association (HOA) rules that currently prohibit or severely limit the installation of amateur radio antennas, even when such antennas are hidden in trees, placed in attics, mounted on vehicles, or look like flagpoles.

“This legislation is about restoring equal rights to licensed Amateur Radio operators,” said ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR. “These restrictions hinder not only the enjoyment of Amateur Radio, but also its vital role in emergency communication during disasters.”

Public Support Needed for Passage

To advance the legislation, ARRL is calling on its members and all licensees of the US Amateur Radio Service to take action by sending letters to their congressional representatives. Through a dedicated online tool at send-a-letter.org/hoa, amateurs can easily generate and submit pre-drafted letters with a few clicks.

Go to — send-a-letter.org/hoa

— and help us by sending your letters to your Representative and Senators.

ARRL emphasized that every letter matters. “Your Representative and Senators need to know that the passage of this legislation is important to you,” included the Member Bulletin.

Amateur Radio: A National Resource

An increasing number of American homes are subject to private land-use restrictions -- particularly in HOA-controlled developments -- which places many radio amateurs in places that bar exterior antennas. The restrictions mean that many hams cannot develop and practice the skills necessary to meet the fundamental principles of the Amateur Radio Service as defined by federal regulation. Removing these barriers is a matter of national preparedness.

Supporters of the bill have all stressed the importance of Amateur Radio in maintaining communication when other systems fail, especially in hurricane-prone or disaster-stricken regions. Amateur Radio operators, also known as “hams,” have a 111+ year history of volunteer support to local governments, state governments and Federal agencies when communications and related expertise is needed. They are federally licensed and serve as a key component of emergency communication networks during natural disasters and public service events.

Amateur Radio also has served, and continues to serve, as a gateway for the youth of America to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math. It has been the foundation for the careers of a significant number of the leaders in American communications and technology. Programs such as the ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology and the ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Program are inspiring and preparing the next generation of radio technologists.

Addressing Opposition and Misconceptions

Existing federal law already protects similar rights for other technologies. Since 1996, Americans have been guaranteed the right to install antennas for TV, satellite, and internet services. In 2005, Congress guaranteed to every American the right to proudly display the American flag by installing flagpoles in their yards -- a structure often similar to certain ham antennas -- regardless of HOA rules.

The legislation has drawn opposition from the Community Associations Institute (CAI), a national group representing HOA interests, which ARRL characterizes as “rabidly anti-Amateur Radio.” However, ARRL insists the proposed law does not undermine property values or safety. The bill includes provisions to preserve local zoning authority and safety standards, and mirrors protections long afforded to other antenna users.

ARRL has noted that twenty-nine years of experience with federally protected antennas show no adverse effects on neighborhoods.

ARRL has also dismissed concerns that the legislation would interfere with HOA contracts, noting that such deed restrictions are often non-negotiable and require overwhelming community votes to change -- a process rarely feasible for individual homeowners.

Pass The Bill

If passed, the bill would:

Prohibit HOAs from outright banning amateur radio antennas;

Establish an approval process for installation;

Create a federal right of action for hams in disputed cases.

ARRL leadership has expressed strong appreciation to the bill’s sponsors and have urged swift passage, describing the measure as essential to the future of Amateur Radio and its public service mission to America.

For more information about the ARRL grassroots campaign to pass the bill, please visit www.arrl.org/HOA.

About ARRL®

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® was founded in 1914 as The American Radio Relay League, and is a noncommercial organization of radio amateurs. ARRL’s mission is to promote and protect the art, science, and enjoyment of amateur radio, and to develop the next generation of radio amateurs. ARRL numbers within its ranks the vast majority of active radio amateurs (or “hams”) in the US and has a proud history of achievement as the standardbearer in amateur radio affairs. ARRL is also the Secretariat of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU). ARRL supports members with opportunities to discover radio, to develop new skills, and to serve their local communities. For more information about ARRL and amateur radio, visit www.arrl.org.