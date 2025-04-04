ARRL Learning and Education Manager Steve Goodgame, K5ATA, attended the National Science Teachers Association convention held in Philadelphia, PA, March 26 – 29th. More than 15,000 education professionals from around the world were in attendance. ARRL had a booth in the exhibit hall to promote the ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology.

Goodgame spoke to several hundred highly qualified and interested teachers about ways to elevate their STEM curriculum using radio. Additionally, several state and district level officials expressed interest in hosting a session of Teachers Institute.

The first components of the new ARRL STEM Curriculum were also unveiled and shared with teachers. Teachers were excited to have access to a curriculum utilizing electronics and amateur radio that was aligned to national education standards. The curriculum will be available beginning with the 2025/2026 school year.