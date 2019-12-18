ARRL Lifelong Learning Manager Kris Bickell, K1BIC, will be the keynote speaker at Ham Radio University 2020 (HRU 2020). The annual event, now in its 21st year, will take place on Saturday, January 4, in the Hillwood Commons Student Center at Long Island University-Post, 720 Northern Boulevard, Brookville, New York. HRU 2020 is billed as, “A day of education to share ideas, experiences, knowledge, and fellowship among amateur radio operators.” Doors open at 7:30 AM. A Newcomer's Meeting and HRU Orientation, geared toward first-time visitors, gets under way at 8:30 AM. Thirty forums are on the schedule, ranging from typical HF antennas, ham radio logging programs, satellite operation, and more. Hands-on workshops will cover such topics as cables and connectors and electronic test equipment. Admission is free, although a $5 donation is suggested. Special event station W2HRU will be on the air. Amateur Radio license examinations will be given starting at 1:30 PM. Food and refreshments will be available.